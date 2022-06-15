Suspect: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama

Having recently played burned-out DS Michael Broome in the Netflix drama Stay Close and cop-turned-killer Tom Brannick in BBC One’s Bloodlands , James Nesbitt’s latest role sees him portray a tormented detective on the hunt for his daughter’s killer in Channel 4 thriller, Suspect .

Here’s everything you need to know about the drama…

Suspect: When does it start?

The eight-part drama will air a double bill on Sunday, June 19 at 9pm and 9:30pm on Channel 4.

Double episodes will continue to air at the same time every night from Sunday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 22. The finale will air at 9:30pm on Wednesday, June 22.

You can also catch up on All4.

Suspect: What’s the story?

Arriving at a hospital mortuary for a routine ID check, veteran detective Danny Frater (James Nesbitt) gets a devastating shock when he discovers the young woman on the slab is his estranged daughter, Christina. The autopsy suggests suicide but Danny’s convinced Christina was murdered and goes on the hunt for her killer.

Believing his daughter Christina was murdered, Danny is a man on a mission... (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suspect: Who’s in it?

Bloodlands actor James Nesbitt leads an all-star cast for this gripping thriller. He’s joined on-screen by Joely Richardson ( The Tudors ), who plays pathologist Jackie Sowden, Anne-Marie Duff ( Shameless ), as Danny’s ex-wife Susannah, and Richard E. Grant ( Withnail and I ) as business mogul Harry Carr.

Suspect also stars Niamh Algar ( The Virtues ), as Christina’s partner, Antonia Thomas ( The Good Doctor ) as lap-dancing club manager Maia, Sacha Dhawan ( Line of Duty ) as drug dealer Jaisal, Sam Heughan ( Outlander ) as Danny’s ex-police partner Ryan, and Ben Miller ( Death in Paradise ) as Danny’s former boss, Richard.

Of his role as grieving father Danny, James says: "Danny's a very complex, difficult, sad, angry man, who we find in quite a bad state. When he sees Christina’s dead body in the mortuary, it re-ignites both the copper and the father in him as he tries to unlock the truth about what happened to his daughter.

"We learn that Danny didn’t fulfil his duties as a father or as a husband and he feels he let his daughter down. Danny walked away from all responsibility; to his ex-wife, to his daughter, to his job and to himself. This is his one last shot at redemption."

Suspect: What sets it apart from other crime dramas?

Unlike other cop shows, Suspect is comprised of eight half-hour episodes, with a different actor starring opposite James in each installment.

These ‘two-handers’ see Danny share an intense exchange with someone who was close to his daughter Christina and who may have played a part in her demise.

James recalls the thrill of filming the scenes:

"As an actor, you’re always looking for something that will challenge you. And this was really exciting,' he says. 'The other actors helped me enormously, just by their own brilliance. They were each only coming in for one episode but they all took it so seriously.

"Because there’s only two of you, you really have to trust each other, which lends itself to creating something very painful, but very real. They all brought an authenticity, a truth and a voice to their character that made it easy for me to spark off them. It felt electric."

James, pictured here alongside Richard E. Grant, stars opposite a different actor in each episode. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suspect: Is there a trailer?

There is indeed. Click below for a teaser to whet your appetite: