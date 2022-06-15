ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Suspect: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know about the crime drama

By Victoria Wilson
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Having recently played burned-out DS Michael Broome in the Netflix drama Stay Close and cop-turned-killer Tom Brannick in BBC One’s Bloodlands , James Nesbitt’s latest role sees him portray a tormented detective on the hunt for his daughter’s killer in Channel 4 thriller, Suspect .

Here’s everything you need to know about the drama…

Suspect: When does it start?

The eight-part drama will air a double bill on Sunday, June 19 at 9pm and 9:30pm on Channel 4.

Double episodes will continue to air at the same time every night from Sunday, June 19 to Wednesday, June 22. The finale will air at 9:30pm on Wednesday, June 22.

You can also catch up on All4.

Suspect: What’s the story?

Arriving at a hospital mortuary for a routine ID check, veteran detective Danny Frater (James Nesbitt) gets a devastating shock when he discovers the young woman on the slab is his estranged daughter, Christina. The autopsy suggests suicide but Danny’s convinced Christina was murdered and goes on the hunt for her killer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngrtf_0fq88TdT00

Believing his daughter Christina was murdered, Danny is a man on a mission... (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suspect: Who’s in it?

Bloodlands actor James Nesbitt leads an all-star cast for this gripping thriller. He’s joined on-screen by Joely Richardson ( The Tudors ), who plays pathologist Jackie Sowden, Anne-Marie Duff ( Shameless ), as Danny’s ex-wife Susannah, and Richard E. Grant ( Withnail and I ) as business mogul Harry Carr.

Suspect also stars Niamh Algar ( The Virtues ), as Christina’s partner, Antonia Thomas ( The Good Doctor ) as lap-dancing club manager Maia, Sacha Dhawan ( Line of Duty ) as drug dealer Jaisal, Sam Heughan ( Outlander ) as Danny’s ex-police partner Ryan, and Ben Miller ( Death in Paradise ) as Danny’s former boss, Richard.

Of his role as grieving father Danny, James says: "Danny's a very complex, difficult, sad, angry man, who we find in quite a bad state. When he sees Christina’s dead body in the mortuary, it re-ignites both the copper and the father in him as he tries to unlock the truth about what happened to his daughter.

"We learn that Danny didn’t fulfil his duties as a father or as a husband and he feels he let his daughter down. Danny walked away from all responsibility; to his ex-wife, to his daughter, to his job and to himself. This is his one last shot at redemption."

Suspect: What sets it apart from other crime dramas?

Unlike other cop shows, Suspect is comprised of eight half-hour episodes, with a different actor starring opposite James in each installment.

These ‘two-handers’ see Danny share an intense exchange with someone who was close to his daughter Christina and who may have played a part in her demise.

James recalls the thrill of filming the scenes:

"As an actor, you’re always looking for something that will challenge you. And this was really exciting,' he says. 'The other actors helped me enormously, just by their own brilliance. They were each only coming in for one episode but they all took it so seriously.

"Because there’s only two of you, you really have to trust each other, which lends itself to creating something very painful, but very real. They all brought an authenticity, a truth and a voice to their character that made it easy for me to spark off them. It felt electric."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQuqc_0fq88TdT00

James, pictured here alongside Richard E. Grant, stars opposite a different actor in each episode. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Suspect: Is there a trailer?

There is indeed. Click below for a teaser to whet your appetite:

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis Lovingly Kisses Wife Emma Heming On Morning Of Her 44th Birthday: Photo

Bruce Willis, 67, adorably showed his wife Emma Heming some love on June 18. The beauty turned 44 on the special day and shared a series of sweet videos, including one in which her husband gave her loving kisses on the cheek, to her Instagram story. In the clip, the lovebirds were sitting down as Emma, who wore black framed glasses, smiled to the camera and Bruce gently pulled her in to give her the smooches.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Al Pacino’s Idea For His Successor In ‘Heat 2’? Timothée Chalamet – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Michael Mann greeted guests via video at a retrospective screening of Heat, saying he’d tested positive for Covid so had to stay away. Producer Art Linson and stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro took the stage at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights without the writer/director of the iconic crime drama. But not without a few words: “I’m incredibly disappointed not to be with all of you this evening,” Mann said in a recorded message. “At the Broadway Deli in 1994, I told Art, let’s produce my screenplay and find a director,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Marie Duff
Person
Sam Heughan
Person
Ryan
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Antonia Thomas
Person
James Nesbitt
Person
Sacha Dhawan
IndieWire

‘The Rehearsal’: Nathan Fielder’s HBO Max Series Gets Release Date

Click here to read the full article. It’s been five years since Nathan Fielder brought his comic stylings to television with the irreverent “Nathan for You.” But audiences won’t have to wait too much longer for writer, director, and actor’s television return. Last Wednesday, Fielder dropped a brief teaser of his new show, “The Rehearsal,” on Twitter. At only 29 seconds it showed audiences a control room where people are watching a woman and a baby from a remote location. “The Rehearsal” stars Fielder as a man who questions how much of his life is written for himself. He’ll utilize a...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Summer I Turned Pretty Stars, EP Break Down Belly's Choice and Finale's Different Love Triangle Ending

Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1. Proceed at your own risk! Apparently, summer is the season of confusing feelings for Isabel “Belly” Conklin. The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s finale began with Belly declaring to her brother Steven that she’s chosen to be with her easygoing friend Jeremiah. But after his brother Conrad stepped in when Jeremiah went MIA during Belly’s debutante ball dance, it seemed like Belly’s feelings for her broody first love/crush were resurfacing. Jere had a good excuse, though, for his absence: He had just learned...
TV SERIES
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

33
Followers
573
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy