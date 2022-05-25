ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Two years after Floyd murder, racial trauma permeates US

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280gbY_0fq88QzI00

Black Men Heal co-founder Zakia Williams was deeply moved as she watched a young Black man become emotional while speaking about the mental health toll the past few years have taken on him.

“He said ‘I just want to play basketball without fear of getting shot, I just want to live. I just want to be,'” Williams recalled the young man saying at a virtual group therapy session, Kings Corner, that her Philadelphia-based group holds weekly for Black men across the U.S. and internationally.

“A lot of our men report being overwhelmed, tired and feeling like they're being attacked. They see themselves in George Floyd . Each one of them says, ‘That could have been me.’”

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer, which sparked a global protest movement and calls for a racial reckoning to address structural racism that has created long-standing inequities impacting generations of Black Americans.

Floyd’s slaying, along with a series of killings of other Black Americans, has wrought a heavy toll on the emotional and mental health of Black communities burdened by centuries of oppressive systems and racist practices. Mental health experts say the racism that causes the trauma is embedded in the country's fabric and can be directly linked to the mental duress many experience today.

But the nation has been slow to reckon with the generational impact of racial trauma, a form of identity-related distress that people of color experience due to racism and discrimination.

“Black mental health has always been a topic of concern,” said Dr. Christine Crawford, associate medical director at the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“Continuously seeing these images of Black people being killed … can elicit trauma-like symptoms in Black people and and others who feel somehow connected to what is going on," she said. This "impact of vicarious racism certainly has contributed to worsening mental health states, specifically within the Black community.”

The past two years have been particularly traumatizing for Black Americans as the coronavirus pandemic cut a devastating swath through their communities, taking the lives of elders, community pillars and loved ones across the nation.

“The neighbors who never came back after that ambulance ride, we saw it up close and personal,” Riana Elyse Anderson, a psychologist and assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health, said of her hometown of Detroit, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

“And the greater Black community, when you’re looking at how disproportionate the impact was to our mental health, our financial well-being and the loved ones who are no longer here, it’s really hard for us to move forward.”

A collective sense of trauma resurfaced again on May 14 when 10 Black people were killed by a white supremacist in body armor targeting shoppers and workers at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. For many, the grief feels endless.

“In Buffalo, we see people that look like our family and we’re forced to grapple with that,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change , a civil rights organization. “It is a set of circumstances that Black people and other communities that have been targeted, attacked and exploited, have to constantly face."

“It is the simultaneous work of having to take care of yourself, dealing with the trauma, and then thinking about how to engage in the path forward and that is work that we’ve had to do for generations,” he said. "And it’s work that is stressful and tiring.”

While Black Americans experience similar rates of mental illness as other Americans in general, disparities persist, according to a 2021 American Psychological Association study. Black Americans often receive poorer quality of care and lack access to culturally appropriate care.

Just 1 in 3 Black Americans who need mental health help receives it and Black adults living below the poverty line are more than twice as likely to report serious psychological distress as U.S. adults who enjoy greater financial security, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health.

While the disparities exist across the board for Black Americans, the APA study noted that Black men in particular have not received the help they need. Just 26.4% of Black and Hispanic men between 18 and 44 years old who experienced daily feelings of anxiety or depression were likely to have used mental health services, compared with 45.4% of white men with the same feelings.

Black Men Heal was launched in 2018 as a solution to the nation’s “broken, inequitable mental health care system” that has historically failed to center the needs of Black Americans and other people of color, group leaders say. Its main program matches therapists of color with men, who are given eight free individual therapy sessions. More than 1,100 therapy sessions have been provided since the group started and 50 therapists have been recruited. Nearly 80% of the men continue their mental health care beyond the free sessions.

“If one man can heal himself, he has the possibility of healing his household, which then has the possibility of healing our community," said Williams, the group's chief operating officer.

After the Buffalo shooting, some Black Americans have expressed outrage and fear, saying they should be able to go about their daily lives without feeling they could be threatened or killed. The grocery store where the attack happened was a gathering place, especially for older community residents.

Black organizations have been working to get resources to the Buffalo shooting victims' families, including access to mental health care. Phylicia Brown, executive director of Black Love Resists in the Rust, said the member-led, abolitionist organization has been collecting donations to provide a year of mental health service access to residents impacted by the shooting.

“Buffalo is one of the most segregated cities in the nation," Brown said. “It’s important to talk about our history of white supremacist violence through acts like this. And I think that it has really taken a toll on everyday citizens and our Black mental health workers, who are grieving and who are angry and who are feeling all the things that we are feeling."

Brown, whose group was formed after the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, to strategize ways to abolish racist systems and practices, said real change won't come until the nation truly dismantles the white supremacy and racism that has been allowed to traumatize and terrorize Black people throughout history.

“Unless white people are checking themselves and one another, unless white people are organizing at the rate at which Black folks are organizing,” Brown said, “it will be very hard for us to experience freedom in this country.”

___

Stafford, based in Detroit, is a national investigative race writer for the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kat__stafford.

Comments / 10

Edward Blancett
3d ago

The Important thing to remember is that was No Indication that Floyd being knelt on was Racially Motivated. Except for him being Black. He literally could of been Any color and Presumption/Assumption/Opportunism, A Social Justice Movement Doesn't Make.

Reply
4
helpusall
2d ago

George Floyd would still be alive today had he not been a criminal, and had he respected the request the police asked of him. BUT him being a life time criminal with no respect for other human beings, paid for his crimes with his life. This person in the article has no reason to be scared if he obeys the law and shows respected to lawn enforcement.

Reply
4
Related
BBC

America's struggle with racism, as told by immigrants

The 2020 murder of a black man, George Floyd, by police in Minneapolis shone a spotlight on racism in America. It also made black immigrants wonder if America's ideals of freedom and opportunity could be realised. Joseph Edghill, 65, has lived in the US for nearly half a century, but...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Racism in the ranks: Dutch police film spurs conversation

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A documentary about discrimination within the ranks of Dutch police has sparked a national conversation in the Netherlands about racism, with many officers and others hoping it will finally bring about change. “The Blue Family,” or “De Blauwe Familie” in Dutch, discusses a culture...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
The Independent

French financier commits suicide while touring $2.3m New York apartment

A French financier reportedly asked a real estate agent if he could view the balcony of a luxury New York apartment he was viewing before he died by apparent suicide.A police spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post that Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, was viewing a unit at 100 United Nations Plaza on the 32nd floor in Midtown at around 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon and was later found on the third-floor patio below.The French businessman, who had moved to Brooklyn from Paris over two decades ago, had reportedly asked the real estate agent if he could view the balcony of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Essence

Racist Prom Proposal Invokes George Floyd

Two parents shared the photo of the prom invitation on social media. Things continue to get topsy-turvy when it comes to young people and dealing with racism in school. In a piece on NBC Los Angeles, two parents shared an invitation to the Aliso Niguel High School prom, which not only featured a racist message but also showed a photo of the late George Floyd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race And Ethnicity#Mental Health#African Americans#Health Disparities#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Black Americans
NBC News

A Louisiana senator defends his statements on the state's Black maternal health

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is under fire for comments he made about the state of Black maternal health in an interview with Politico last week. Cassidy said that while Black people make up a third of the state’s population and experience higher rates of pregnancy-related deaths, “if you correct our population for race, we’re not as much of an outlier as it’d otherwise appear.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Reason.com

Witnesses, Video Suggest Stunning Inaction From Uvalde Cops During School Shooting

Cops waited outside while shooter killed students. In yesterday's Roundup, I suggested that while everyone was looking for larger forces to blame, the only real villain in the shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left more than 20 people dead was the shooter himself. But I was wrong. Video and witness accounts from outside Uvalde's Robb Elementary School suggest local police officers not only failed to try and stop the shooter for an unconscionably long time but also actively prevented parents from trying to save their kids.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
HollywoodLife

To Stop School Shootings, You Must Vote For Democrats

Nineteen precious fourth-grade students were massacred at the Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas, along with their two teachers — and the time to stop this reign of terror is now! The deranged shooter who committed this horror was able to legally purchase two assault rifles, 375 rounds of ammunition, and seven 30-round magazines, not long after his 18th birthday. He was able to walk right into the school, which he had once attended, go into a classroom of 4th graders, lock the door, and slaughter the 10-year-olds. He shot up the children so much, that some of their parents had to give DNA in order for their bodies to be identified. They were unrecognizable.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy