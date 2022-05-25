ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon shareholders nix warehouse working conditions audit

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JnIXr_0fq88P6Z00

Amazon shareholders on Wednesday voted down a proposal calling for an independent audit of working conditions at the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses.

The proposal's defeat at the Seattle-based company's annual shareholder meeting came despite calls from activist groups and unions to improve labor conditions at the warehouses where customer orders are sorted, packaged and shipped.

Amazon had recommended shareholders vote against the proposal and 14 others presented at the meeting, a record for the company. All the resolutions were voted down by a majority of shareholders, the company said, citing preliminary voting results. It did not release shareholder vote totals Wednesday, but its expected to release them in regulatory filings.

Many of the resolutions focused on workers' rights and issues such as further disclosure of the company's lobbying and taxes. The resolutions are nonbinding, but usually pressure corporate boards to take action.

Shareholders also voted to approve compensation packages for six of Amazon’s top executives, including CEO Andy Jassy. Two investor advisory firms, Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services, had recommended shareholders vote against the pay packages, arguing they were excessive.

Jassy received a compensation package worth about $214 million last year, with nearly all of money coming through Amazon shares to be vested over 10 years.

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Lyft joins Uber in cutting back on new hiring

After Uber announced that it was cutting back on hiring and other expenses due to the economic slowdown, rival Lyft is doing the same, according to The Wall Street Journal. "Given the slower than expected recovery and need to accelerate leverage in the business, we've made the difficult but important decision to significantly slow hiring in the US," Lyft President John Zimmer reportedly wrote in a memo to staff.
BUSINESS
AFP

Amazon delivery pressure hurting workers, labor group says

A labor coalition on Tuesday said that Amazon delivery workers are getting hurt due to pressure by the e-commerce giant to quickly distribute heaps of packages to customers. About half of Amazon deliveries in the United States are handled by outside companies contracted by the retailer, which exerts tremendous performance pressure, the union coalition said.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
The Independent

Elon Musk sued by Twitter shareholders after accusations he’s trying to tank stock price

Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of engaged in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company.It is the second lawsuit against the multibillionaire after a complaint was filed in Delaware Chancery Court earlier this month, with the Orlando Police Pension Fund saying that, under Delaware law, Mr Musk cannot complete the takeover until at least 2025 unless holders of two-thirds of shares not “owned” by him approved.The lawsuit filed late Wednesday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California claims the billionaire Tesla CEO has sought...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nix#Shareholder Meeting#Working Conditions
The Independent

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, says a US recession would be a ‘good’ thing

Tech titan Elon Musk took to Twitter recently to share yet another controversial take, this time espousing his belief that a recession would be “good” for the American economy.Writing late Thursday night in response to a Twitter user’s question about whether the US was headed towards another recession, the Tesla CEO replied with an emphatic, “Yes”. He then went on to explain why this economic downturn, which for most Americans would be viewed as a bad thing (during the 2008 housing crisis, 3.6 million jobs were lost, and more than one million homes were lost to foreclosure), was, in...
ECONOMY
Essence

Wells Fargo Reportedly Held Fake Interviews With Black, Women Candidates To Boost Diversity Numbers

The financial institution allegedly held dishonest interviews with women BIPOC for roles that were already filled to falsely bolster its diversity efforts. For the last few years, large corporations have vowed to boost their DEI efforts following the social justice uprising of summer 2020. But, one financial institution is being accused of talking the talk but not walking the walk.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jewellery store workers reveal how to clean rings with simple toothbrush hack

Jewellery store workers have commented on an Australian woman’s video, warning not to use her baking soda “hack” to clean rings, earrings, and necklaces.The original video was posted by TikTok user @emmarararara, where she described how she would clean her sterling silver jewellery using baking soda.In the video, she revealed how she made her diamond rings go from “dull to shining”, using a bowl, baking soda, tin foil, and hot water.“You can use this on earrings, rings, necklaces — anything with real diamonds or fake diamonds,” the user explained.The way it worked was she put a piece of tin foil...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

UK regulator warns takeover of Jus-Rol may harm competition

The takeover of the Jus-Rol brand by a French-owned rival pastry maker could harm competition, resulting in higher prices and lower quality products for customers, a UK watchdog has warned. The Competition and Markets Authority said it was particularly concerned about potential price rises for Jus-Rol items – which include...
ECONOMY
ETOnline.com

Best Memorial Day Tech Deals on Amazon: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's, Laptops and More

This summer, our mornings should be as convenient as possible to get an easy start to your day. Why not wake up to news updates, the weather forecast, and your favorite music — all from your nightstand. With products like the Echo Show 5, you can ease into the day with a routine that turns compatible lights and other smart devices in your home on gradually. Or when you are winding down, watch your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from your reliable streaming devices.
TV SHOWS
WWD

Louis Vuitton Investigates Counterfeit Selling Allegations in China

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Louis Vuitton has denied allegations that its Changsha boutique in China has sold a fake bag to a customer. A legal document disclosed online last week revealed that the French luxury house was ordered earlier this year by the local court of Furong district of Changsha, the provincial capital of Hunan, to compensate a customer who bought a Vaugirard handbag and a small accessory last September for 22,350 renminbi, or $3,350, from the brand’s boutique in luxury shopping mall Changsha IFS. The bag was later authenticated by a third party as fake.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
9to5Mac

New ‘Apple Account Card’ now available in the Wallet app for iOS 15.5 users

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered that Apple had been working to rebrand iTunes Pass as “Apple Account Card” in the Wallet app with iOS 15.5. Although there was no mention of this feature in the official release notes for iOS 15.5, the Apple Account Card is now live and available to users running the latest version of the operating system.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Supermarket food costs surge with pasta up by 50 per cent in last year, ONS data shows

Supermarket grocery costs have surged with pasta up by 50 per cent since last year new ONS data shows. The findings assessed the price of 30 everyday grocery shopping items between April 2021 and April 2022, finding varying increases across the items with five products showing a 15 per cent increase.It comes as Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has left 25 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine – threatening famine in the poorest countries, but with stark implications also for the UK, which relies on food imports.In cash terms, the largest price rises, on average, were measured for...
The Independent

WWDC: Apple confirms date and time of its next major event

Apple has confirmed the date and time of its next major event: the WWDC keynote.The company had already shared some details for the annual event, which focuses on software updates for all of its products.But it has now confirmed that it will kick off with a presentation on 6 June at 10am local pacific time. That is 6pm in the UK, or 1pm in New York.It gave little clue about what the event will include, beyond a tagline reading “Swiftly approaching”. That is a joke about Apple’s programming language Swift.It also said that event will include announcements on “Apple’s latest...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: My net zero home generates triple the electricity I use – here’s how

My home energy use has been net carbon negative for over a decade. But last week it became actual zero-carbon, not just net zero-carbon or net carbon negative, for the first time since I was one of the first homes in London to install solar electric panels in 1998.But I should explain the jargon first. Being net negative means that when I add up the carbon emissions from gas and electricity, and subtract the emissions from exporting electricity back to the national grid, I had negative carbon emissions. Net zero means the amount of carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SPY

This 65-Inch Smart TV Is Under $500 for the First Time Ever

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Getting a brand new smart TV doesn’t need to be so draining on your pockets. Hisense has been around for some time establishing itself in the space with its line of affordable smart TVs, offering incredible features paired with prices that aim to save you money. And for the first time ever, you’ll find the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series at under $500. You know what? The best part about this deal is that...
ELECTRONICS
Vice

Uber and Lyft Are Out of Ideas, Jacking Up Prices in Desperation for Profit

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A recent Wall Street Journal article about two once-hyped tech companies reads almost like an entire investor class suddenly took an Econ 101 course. Two companies that went public with market capitalizations in the tens of billions of dollars despite never coming close to making money are jacking up prices and therefore cratering customer demand in a vain attempt to turn its service into one with huge markups to pay off a bloated corporate overhead structure, even though they offer services with several meaningful alternatives. Turns out, that’s a really shitty business proposition.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy