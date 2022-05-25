ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tests decision due in life support treatment case involving 12-year-old boy

By Brian Farmer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Yakl_0fq860rx00

A High Court judge is considering whether a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute should undergo further testing before a decision is made about what moves are in his best interests.

Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel , east London , think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life-support treatment should end.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, who is overseeing Archie’s case at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeK5z_0fq860rx00

Lawyers representing hospital bosses asked her, at the latest hearing on Wednesday, to consider whether more tests should carried out before the final hearing.

The judge indicated she would make a decision about whether more tests were needed at a further hearing on Friday.

A barrister leading a legal team representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust , told the judge on Wednesday how specialists thought Archie had been “extensively investigated”, but were prepared to carry out further tests for “the sake of no stone being left unturned”.

However, Fiona Paterson said it was “imperative” the final hearing take place as planned.

“Whether Archie is still alive or not, it is imperative that this hearing goes ahead,” she told the judge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiSM7_0fq860rx00

“If Archie is no longer with us, there is the issue of dignity.

“The more it is put off, the more his dignity is potentially compromised.”

The judge has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Miss Dance has told how she found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4KA2_0fq860rx00

One specialist told the judge on Wednesday how he thought scans showed that Archie had suffered “irretrievable” brain damage.

Two others said they thought tests showed that the youngster was “brain-stem dead”.

Archie’s family have asked the judge to visit the youngster in hospital before deciding whether treatment should end.

The judge indicated that she might see Archie on Friday.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Mother fights High Court battle to keep brain damaged 12-year-old son alive: Doctors say life support should be switched off four weeks after he was found with ligature around his neck at home

A desperate mother is battling with a hospital to keep her son's life support switched on after he was found unconscious with a ligature around his neck four weeks ago. Hollie Dance, 46, wants to give 12-year-old son Archie Battersbee every chance at life, but specialists treating him say it is 'highly likely' he is already brain dead.
HEALTH
The Independent

Mother of brain-damaged boy, 12, facing life support switch-off ‘would rather have some of him than none’

The mother of a brain-damaged boy has said she would “rather have some of him than none” as a court is set to make a decision about whether to end his life support. Specialist doctors treating Archie Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, believe it is “highly likely” the 12-year-old is brain dead after suffering what has been described as a “tragic accident” at home.His family say he is currently in an induced coma at a hospital in London. Medical professionals say his life-support treatment should stop. But Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have raised concerns about the doctors’...
HEALTH
BBC

Heidi Loughlin defies medics to survive 7 years with terminal cancer

A mother who was given just 12 months to live in 2015 has defied doctors and said she was "stubbornly" clinging on to life. Heidi Loughlin, from Portishead, found out she had breast cancer when she was pregnant with Ally Louise Smith. She delayed treatment to have Ally 12 weeks...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Former cancer tsar calls for doctors to work from home as part of radical drive to end waiting lists scandal

NHS consultants should be allowed to work from home, according to the Government’s former cancer tsar. Calling for radical action to help tackle record waiting lists, Sir Mike Richards says some doctors could monitor patients virtually without coming in to work. He also proposes handing greater responsibility to staff without medical qualifications.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#Uk#Barts Health Nhs Trust
The Independent

Boy at centre of treatment dispute has ‘irretrievable’ brain damage – specialist

Scans show that a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute has suffered “irretrievable” brain damage, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, during the latest in a series of court hearings, that tests showed Archie Battersbee had signs of “end-point severe global brain injury”.He said he thought another scan would show Archie’s brain tissue was dying or had died.The judge has been told that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at his home in early April.She is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on...
HEALTH
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Concord News Journal

40-year-old woman, who had already made the full transition from male to female, claims she was discriminated and was denied gender-affirming care after spending two years in a male prison, lawsuit

Gender identity and gender equality are two hot topics lately that bother every single American, including parents of young children, since dozens of gender-related incidents have been reported in schools countrywide in the last few months. While parents and teachers are having hard times dealing with the issue in schools, recently filed lawsuit by a trans woman additionally fueled the debate across the county.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTWO/WAWV

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
Daily Mail

Pervert caught by his fiancée reading disgusting book titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook' that included vile chapters on 'finding children' and 'hunting season'

A man has been jailed after being caught by his then partner reading a 648-page digital handbook on child exploitation titled 'The Paedophile's Handbook'. Darwin resident Jayden Trevitt, 30, was sentenced to nine months behind bars after pleading guilty at the Northern Territory Supreme Court last week to charges of accessing and possessing child abuse material.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy