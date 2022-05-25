ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Homelessness Up, Crime Down

By Leslee Kulba
tribpapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsheville – According to Mayor Esther Manheimer, it was likely the City of Asheville’s longest manager’s report, ever. The topic of conversation was what the city was doing about homelessness and quality of life in downtown. The city’s Homeless Services System Performance Lead Emily Ball started...

tribpapers.com

Comments / 7

Related
tribpapers.com

Reimagine Deaverview Tugs City Budget

Asheville – The financial needs of the Housing Authority of the City of Asheville (HACA), as it remodels Deaverview, featured heavily in Tuesday’s regular meeting of Asheville City Council. David Nash, executive director of HACA, returning with modifications to the first phase made the request of city council from a former meeting. All 82 units would now accept HACA Housing Choice vouchers and be rent-controlled in perpetuity as affordable to persons earning an average of 60% AMI.
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Hendersonville project is neither smart nor sustainable

There is a $4 million development proposal imminent before Hendersonville City Council for final vote on June 2. It involves decimating a 161-acre farm composed of gentle rolling hills, pastureland, forest and wetlands. The plan to build 461 dwelling units, composed of 300 apartments across 13 buildings and 161 single-family homes is ill-advised, impractical and, frankly, insane. This means that 900-plus cars a day would empty onto a 20-foot-wide minor thoroughfare, a road that now sees perhaps 15-25 cars twice a day. Of course, the plan to fit all these cars is to widen the road to 70 feet. This will involve clear-cutting a 50-foot-wide swath of first-growth mature trees in the forest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
bpr.org

Overburdened WNC court system headed for 'crisis’

Courts in Western North Carolina were already becoming overburdened prior to COVID-19, due to an overall influx of people, the fentanyl crisis and a lack of resources. Now a backlog of cases, few available court-appointed lawyers and the fact that the majority of judges are in Haywood County have made conditions worse.
WRAL

NC officials OK closing charter school for 'financial irregularities'

Raleigh, N.C. — One of the longest-operating North Carolina charter schools will relinquish its charter, after finding financial irregularities. The state Charter School Advisory Board approved The Learning Center’s request to end its operations, which the State Board of Education must approve next month. The board approved the request after a brief closed session and did not discuss the matter in open session before voting without opposition to close the school.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
City
Council, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
FOX Carolina

Video of flooding in Lake Logan in Haywood County

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details on the Upstate's newest waterpark. A local chef give tips and tricks on how to make your groceries go further. A local coffee shop is expanding in Travelers Rest. Find out what new features they're bringing with the new building.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
tribpapers.com

Hendersonville Garden Jubilee Returns to Main Street

Hendersonville – Yes, it is happening this year. The Hendersonville Garden Jubilee is going to be celebrated on Main Street for Memorial Weekend, May 28, and 29th. Garden Jubilee is one of the largest gardening shows in Western North Carolina with the hours for attendance set between 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday. Approximately 150 vendors set up their booths along seven blocks of Main Street— from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street — with a full array of plants, herbs and many gardens-themed items. Sadly, the Covid pandemic altered this event for the past two years. No large public gathering were allowed in downtown Hendersonville, so customers had to drive to the individual farms, where many activities had been organized, where produce and plants could be purchased.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police: Three men wanted for different thefts at Asheville businesses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying three larceny suspects wanted in three separate cases. In one incident, police said a suspect is wanted for stealing a BB gun from a business on the 800 block of Brevard Road on May 2.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Crime Statistics#Black People#Mental Health#Ahope
WSPA 7News

Understanding and Treating Bipolar Disorder

GREENVILLE, S.C (WSPA)– The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7News’ Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a pyschiatrist […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
tribpapers.com

Military Uniforms on Display at Museum

Weaverville – From time immemorial, kings and countries have been sending people off to wars. In his famous “Charge of the Light Brigade,” Alfred Lord Tennyson said, “Theirs not to reason why Theirs but to do and die.” Either voluntarily or involuntarily due to a draft, men and women have gone off to war, some never returning home alive. Memorial Day is a day that commemorates all who served and died in service to the United States.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Crews search for reported 'person in distress' in French Broad River

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department spent hours searching for a person in the French Broad River Saturday afternoon, May 28. First responders and search and rescue personnel could be seen near the Salvage Station in the River Arts District. According to a spokesperson for the fire...
ASHEVILLE, NC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road at Hickory Nut Gap Farm

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

APD needs assistance in locating suspects

Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. The Asheville Police Department is asking the public’s support in identifying three larceny suspects wanted in three separate cases for stealing from area businesses in Asheville on different days in May. In one incident, a suspect is wanted for stealing a BB...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

Man arrested in Wilmington for Buncombe County murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 57-year-old Quentin Dana Bashaw on Wednesday, May 25 after he was charged with murder of Charles Radcliffe in Buncombe County. According to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office release, officials have been investigating the death of Charles Radcliffe since September...

Comments / 0

Community Policy