Homelessness Up, Crime Down

Hendersonville – Yes, it is happening this year. The Hendersonville Garden Jubilee is going to be celebrated on Main Street for Memorial Weekend, May 28, and 29th. Garden Jubilee is one of the largest gardening shows in Western North Carolina with the hours for attendance set between 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday. Approximately 150 vendors set up their booths along seven blocks of Main Street— from Sixth Avenue to Caswell Street — with a full array of plants, herbs and many gardens-themed items. Sadly, the Covid pandemic altered this event for the past two years. No large public gathering were allowed in downtown Hendersonville, so customers had to drive to the individual farms, where many activities had been organized, where produce and plants could be purchased.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO