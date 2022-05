Portland General Electric’s 2022 Drive Change Fund will award a total of $2.25 million for projects that help electrify Oregon’s transportation sector, from purchasing electric vehicles, including e-bikes, light, medium, and heavy duty vehicles to installing charging infrastructure and promoting educational campaigns. The application process is open from May 2 through July 1, 2022. Preference will be given to projects hosted by public or non-profit organizations that utilize full battery electric vehicles, engage directly with environmental justice communities, and provide substantial education, environmental, and economic benefits to the community.

