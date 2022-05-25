ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

There’s A Gigantic New Golf Range And Sports Bar In El Segundo

By Ashlyn Davis
Secret LA
Secret LA
 3 days ago

The impressive new Topgolf in El Segundo is finally open, long after it was first announced in 2018 . It’s the company’s first L.A. area location and one of the largest of its ever-growing venue list which boasts well over 60 worldwide.

This three-story, technology-powered entertainment space features 102 open-air hitting bays, three bars, a restaurant, games and a substantial amount of HD screens (200 to be exact). You can spend hours swinging away on a ten-hole course, tucking into delicious food, sipping on elevated cocktails, catching live music and watching all the major games within a futuristic complex.

Credit: Topgolf Entertainment Group

You can tee up at one of the climate-controlled hitting bays—hello, new heat-wave hangout—with simulations available for all levels that allow you to win points depending on where your ball lands on the lawn. It will also feature an illuminated 10-hole, par-3 golf course adjacent to it, which is the renovated version of The Lakes at El Segundo . This revamped course is filled with hidden gems and will incorporate the Toptracer so you can keep track of your balls like the pros and a built-in sound system.

Credit: Topgolf Entertainment Group

You can refresh with top-shelf beverages at one of the bars or catch a major game at the sports bar. Visitors will have the usual sports bar fare on the menu, like buffalo wings, burgers and flatbreads loaded with meat.

Credit: Topgolf Entertainment Group

Stick around for late-night rounds on the green, accompanied by music and end the evening with decent cocktails at a bar. There’ll be live music programming, making it a perfect after-work hangout. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and until midnight on weekends.

Beyond making the sport more appealing to a broader audience, the company has won awards for its diverse and fair employment approach. So if you had any reservations about big companies and the sport, at least you know this golfing empire has values in the right place.

Location: 400 S Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo, CA

Website

