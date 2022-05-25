ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Beautiful Place In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
Photo: Getty Images

America the Beautiful — the country truly earned the title. From the Rocky Mountain highs and low valleys to the bustling cities filled with people living their best life, each state is filled with beautiful, must-see places .

Travel & Leisure search the country to find the most beautiful spot in each state, including this breathtaking and scenic spot in Louisiana. According to the site's self-described subjective list:

"Mother Nature wasn't modest with America, where her handiwork ranges from magical desert mesas to wooded river valleys to whisper-thin barrier islands. You might even say she was particularly heavy-handed when doling out American scenery."

So what is the most beautiful place in Louisiana ?

Wild Azalea Trail

Louisiana is home to countless trails, state and national parks, and the bustling New Orleans scene, but the Wild Azalea Trail in the Kisatchie National Forest is considered to be the most beautiful place in the state.

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful place in Louisiana:

"Bar-crawling in Louisiana may come to mind before forest hiking. At 31 miles, the Wild Azalea Trail is the longest in the state — expect peaceful scenery of pine trees, clear creeks, gentle hills, and maybe even wild horses. Time your trek to March or April to see the namesake pale pink flowers blanketing the countryside."

Check out the full report here .

