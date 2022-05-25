ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

El Paso gets $3 million to prosecute alleged Walmart mass shooter

By Julian Resendiz
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHiZ6_0fq7qOw800

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The El Paso County District Attorney’s Office is getting a $3 million state grant to prosecute alleged Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius. The money brokered through Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office will allow El Paso prosecutors to prepare for a possible trial change of venue.

“I want to assure the community that we have every intention of prosecuting this case here in El Paso. However, legal technicalities happen, so we always have to be prepared in the event we have to travel out of town.” El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales said in a news conference.

El Paso County hosts vigil to honor victims in Buffalo

The governor’s office is giving Rosales leeway on how to spend the $3 million. The DA anticipates some will be invested in equipment – computer hard drives, for starters, to electronically preserve evidence – and to bring in expert witnesses from out of town. The county had previously earmarked $500,000 for the prosecution.

Rosales emphasized the state funds will ease local taxpayers’ burden on a case that shocked the community and left families on both sides of the Rio Grande grieving.

Crusius on Aug. 3, 2019, allegedly drove from North Texas to El Paso with an assault rifle, went into the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall and started shooting. Twenty-three people died and 23 others survived gunshots. Authorities believed he posted a racist manifesto online, railing against an influx of Hispanics into the United States.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher dead in Texas school shooting, Gov. Abbott says

In the end, the dead and injured reflected the diversity of El Paso: whites, Hispanic-Americans, African-Americans , Mexican citizens and even one originally from Germany who discovered Juarez, Mexico, while he was stationed in Fort Bliss.

Crusius has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorneys have told reporters they need time to prepare a defense, so they won’t be ready to go to trial until 2025 at the earliest. The suspect faces state capital murder charges and separate federal charges that include hate crimes.

Rosales said 2025 is too long a wait.

“I’m anticipating sometime at the end of this year or possibly at the beginning of next year,” she said. “Justice needs to be served in this case and the victims and families need to have resolution as soon as possible.”

The DA admits she has fielded numerous questions as to when Crusius will be brought to trial. She emphasized that is up to the judge, and that judges and prosecutors all over Texas are dealing with a backlog of cases dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closing of courtrooms.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“We’re trying to deal with the backlog caused by the pandemic. What all judges are trying to in all prudence is address the murder cases, sex assault of children cases, intoxicated manslaughter cases first,” Rosales said. “The judge of the 409 th is proceeding all those cases first, eliminate the backlog of jury trials so we can get to Walmart and focus on that particular case.”

Judge Sam Medrano heads the 409th District Court.

When asked if her prosecutors intend to ask for the death penalty, she said that’s what the families of the victims want. But she warned the process will be a lengthy one due to the automatic appeals process in death penalty cases.

“We feel the members of this community deserve the opportunity to impose and pass judgement on this case and any kind of punishment they feel is acceptable,” she said. “But a good attorney is always prepared for the alternative, that’s why we are prepared for a change of venue.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Juveniles face felony for false threats against schools in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday in El Paso false threats of an armed person either on the Bel Air High School campus or near the campus circulated through text messages. The El Paso County Attorney Juvenile Trial Team Chief Emily Dawson told KTSM 9 News that juveniles who make false threats face felony-level […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested in connection to murder in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A second person has been charged in connection with a murder that occurred in Socorro last February. 19-year-old Daisy Rodriguez, was arrested and charged after a continued investigation where she was identified as a participant in the murder of Azul Ruiz, back in February 12, 2022. When the El Paso […]
KVIA

El Paso businessman arrested on deceptive business practice charge

EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso businessman, who was the subject of a months-long ABC-7 investigation, was arrested on a deceptive business practice charge Wednesday and booked into the El Paso county jail. Mark Hernández, 43, owner of two now-defunct businesses, American Solar Group, and American Roofing Pros,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Shooting#North Texas#Violent Crime#Border Report#Da
KVIA ABC-7

ABC-7 Investigates: Construction, solar company accused of fraud; owner wanted

EL PASO, Texas – A judge has issued a criminal arrest warrant for an El Paso businessman accused of deceptive business practices while various lawsuits of similar nature against him lay dormant in civil court. Mark Hernandez, 43, owner of two now-defunct businesses, American Solar Group, and American Roofing Pros, is accused of breach of contract The post ABC-7 Investigates: Construction, solar company accused of fraud; owner wanted appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces business owners impacted by high crime

LAS CRUCES, Texas -- Las Cruces business owners gathered Thursday to discuss their frustrations with city leaders they say fail to deal with high crime in their area. The business owners vented frustrations over vandalism, theft, and safety threats. Some examples the business owners say they've faced are broken windows and stolen catalytic converters.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Escobar addresses deadly Uvalde elementary school shooting at community meeting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke about the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting during the district 3 community meeting in east El Paso Wednesday. “I have been getting nonstop texts from friends, from young El Paso parents, from a few mothers who texted me and said that they cried after they dropped off their children at school," said Escobar.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Person in critical condition after ATV crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was rushed to the hospital Friday night following an ATV crash. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday. It happened on 2604 Sammy Cervantes St. Fire dispatch said the person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Only one The post Person in critical condition after ATV crash in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Families Would Enjoy a Vacation Just Like This In Summer

Now that kids have officially begun summer vacation means it is time for road trips. A city some El Pasoans have been known for visiting during the summer is Houston, Texas. If you plan on traveling to Houston, Texas this summer there is a place you must check out nearby. If you enjoy swimming and going to the movies, there is a place you can do both.
KVIA ABC-7

Woman flees, assaults deputy after reportedly stealing from a restaurant

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's deputies respond to a report of a theft at a restaurant in Clint. A description of the suspect was provided to the deputies. They located 49-year-old Kimberly Anne Nitkowski in the area. Nitkowski tried to flee after a deputy approached her. He was able to catch up The post Woman flees, assaults deputy after reportedly stealing from a restaurant appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoinc.com

El Paso Children’s Hospital Legal Notice 5-26-22

Pediatric hospital located in El Paso, Texas is filling position of Pediatric Cardiologist. Position requires providing pediatric cardi- ology services for infants, children, and adolescents with congenital heart disease/other cardiac issues and who are undergoing clinical, surgical, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures. Medical degree required in pediatric cardiology and a minimum of 18 months experience as a Pediatric Cardiologist. Must possess Texas Medical License, American Board of Pediat- rics and American Board of Pediatrics Subboard of Pediatric Cardiology licenses.
KVIA

Warm and windy day before the Memorial

EL PASO, Texas- Temperatures will be in the 90s Sunday as you start your Memorial Day Weekend. They will be cooling off slightly for the rest of the week. Wind and blowing dust will be prevalent through Tuesday the 31st. Wednesday the first of June will be 100 with rain...
EL PASO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy