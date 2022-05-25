ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek offers summer heat safety tips

Temperatures are forecasted to hit triple digits today. This extremely hot weather can cause sickness, and even death.

In 2021, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Arizona hospitals saw 2,873 heat-related emergency department visits and a record 552 deaths occurred, according to a press release from Queen Creek.

But heat-related illnesses are preventable.

Wear lightweight clothing, stay indoors and plan all outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention provides tips for preventing heat-related illness:

  • Drink plenty of fluids – don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water
  • Avoid liquids that cause you to lose more body fluids (alcohol and sugary drinks)
  • If you must be outdoors, rest often in a shady area
  • Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen
  • Children and pets should never be left alone in a vehicle, especially during the summer months.

The Humane Society provides the following tips for keeping pets safe in the heat:

  • Watch humidity, dog’s temperatures should not exceed 104 degrees
  • Limit exercise, and do not exercise in the heat of the day
  • Provide ample shade and water
  • Cool pets from the inside and out
  • Watch for signs of heatstroke

According to the press release, cooling off in a pool may be one way to beat the heat. However, always make sure to practice the ABCDs of water safety:

A dult supervision
B arriers between children and water
C lasses in CPR for adults and swim lessons for children
D evices near water including rescue rings, hooks and life jackets.

For more water safety tips go to www.queencreekaz.gov/watersafety .

Queen Creek Fire Station 1 at 20678 E. Civic Parkway is partnering with the Maricopa Association of Governments to act as a donation point for water that will be delivered to several hydration centers in the Valley. Drop off water donations at Fire Station 1.

If firefighters are on a call, leave your water donations outside the entrance door.

