Local drought emergency continued in Colusa County

Earlier this month, Sheriff Joe Garofalo, serving as the local Office of Emergency Services director, requested to continue the existence of the local drought emergency in Colusa County.

As county officials continue to monitor dry wells throughout the county, residents that are experiencing dry well conditions are asked to contact the Office of Emergency Services to report it.

Reports can be made online by visiting https://www.countyofcolusa.org/FormCenter. These reports can be submitted by emailing jbell@colusasheriff.com.

Additional information can be obtained by calling 530-458-0218. Hearing impaired persons may call 530-458-0200.

“As the Colusa County Household Emergency Water Tank program provides limited assistance, please note that the California Rural Association may provide assistance with domestic well repair and replacement,” read a release issued by the county.

For more information about the Dry Well Repair and Replacement Program, contact Dan DeMoss at ddemoss@calruralwater.org or call 916-553-4900 or 800-833-0322.

The United States Department of Agriculture may also provide emergency farm loans for physical and crop production losses as a direct result of the drought disaster. For information about this program, call the Colusa Farm Services Agency at 530-458-5131 (hearing impaired may call 202-720-2600).

The Small Business Administration may provide SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small, non-farm businesses, small ag cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations of any size. For more information, visit www.sba.gov/disaster or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. You can also call 800-659-2955, or for those that are hearing impaired, 800-877-8339.