ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Local drought emergency continued in Colusa County

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
 4 days ago

Earlier this month, Sheriff Joe Garofalo, serving as the local Office of Emergency Services director, requested to continue the existence of the local drought emergency in Colusa County.

As county officials continue to monitor dry wells throughout the county, residents that are experiencing dry well conditions are asked to contact the Office of Emergency Services to report it.

Reports can be made online by visiting https://www.countyofcolusa.org/FormCenter. These reports can be submitted by emailing jbell@colusasheriff.com.

Additional information can be obtained by calling 530-458-0218. Hearing impaired persons may call 530-458-0200.

“As the Colusa County Household Emergency Water Tank program provides limited assistance, please note that the California Rural Association may provide assistance with domestic well repair and replacement,” read a release issued by the county.

For more information about the Dry Well Repair and Replacement Program, contact Dan DeMoss at ddemoss@calruralwater.org or call 916-553-4900 or 800-833-0322.

The United States Department of Agriculture may also provide emergency farm loans for physical and crop production losses as a direct result of the drought disaster. For information about this program, call the Colusa Farm Services Agency at 530-458-5131 (hearing impaired may call 202-720-2600).

The Small Business Administration may provide SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for small, non-farm businesses, small ag cooperatives and most private nonprofit organizations of any size. For more information, visit www.sba.gov/disaster or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. You can also call 800-659-2955, or for those that are hearing impaired, 800-877-8339.

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Recreational water release for Middle Fork American River Project

Auburn, Calif. – With the arrival of warm weather and Memorial Day weekend, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) issued its 2022 recreational water release schedule and campground information for its Middle Fork American River Project (MFP). After a winter season that began with extreme rainfall but was followed by...
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colusa County, CA
Government
County
Colusa County, CA
Local
California Government
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin experiences power outages as a result of fire in Roseville

Rocklin residents were impacted by a city-wide power outage about 2 a.m. Thursday. According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company reports, more than 5,000 homes in Rocklin and Lincoln experienced power outages. The power outage was a result of a fire that broke out from an electrical substation in Roseville.
Mountain Democrat

Magic of the county fair returns to Placerville

The community has missed the biggest party in El Dorado County for two years, the 2020 fair canceled due to COVID and the 2021 fair canceled because the fire camp for the Caldor Fire was housed at the fairgrounds. Across the country, fairgoers are coming out in record numbers and fair organizers expect nothing less for this year’s “The Magic Is Back” themed fair, June 16-19 (Father’s Day weekend) at the El Dorado County Fair & Event Center in Placerville.
PLACERVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
FOX40

Fire Chief Gary Loesch fired by City of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch was fired from the department Thursday afternoon. FOX40 first learned of his firing from a source on Thursday night later confirmed the information with Loesch himself. In an interview with FOX40, Loesch said he was fired around 4 p.m. Thursday by Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SBA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KCRA.com

Power out for thousands of SMUD customers in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A power outage Thursday morning has left hundreds in the dark in downtown Sacramento. Hundreds more are also without power in the Oak Park area of Sacramento, according toSMUD’s outage map. SMUD says 861 customers in the downtown area are without power as of 8:06...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think It’s Time To Shut It Down’: Lodi Homeowners Fed Up With Massive House Parties

LODI (CBS13) — Rowdy crowds are diving into a neighborhood battle as police were forced to shut their wild pool parties down. People in Lodi are calling out one of their neighbors by saying they’re taking the fun too far. No one wants to be a party pooper, but what’s happening out there isn’t just a party. The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal. And others say these massive parties that are advertised on social media, even with tickets to get in, have to stop. The homes along Highway 12 in Lodi sit far enough apart that you don’t expect to hear much from...
LODI, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Capitol Democrats Again Reject Lower Gas Prices

SACRAMENTO – Today, Assembly Republicans gathered in front of a local gas station ahead of a pivotal vote to suspend the gas tax. For the third time this year, Democrats struck down any efforts to lower gas prices as they continue to escalate. Ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel, Republicans wanted to put forward a bipartisan solution that would have passed on savings to consumers at the pump, though Democrats continued to play party politics and were not in favor of hearing this legislation on the floor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black Foster Youth Who Age Out Struggle To Find Housing

When Amajhalay Williams entered foster care at 5, she left behind what she describes as an abusive mother who struggled with substance abuse. “She was there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally,” says Williams, now 20. “Her abusiveness got not one kid, but four different kids taken away. She just wasn’t in the right head. She just wasn’t a fit parent unfortunately, and me being firstborn, I just happened to get it the worst.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

American flag mistakenly flown upside down at a Lodi middle school

LODI, Calif. — The positioning of an American flag has been corrected after flying upside down at a Lodi middle school Thursday, officials with the Lodi Unified School District tell ABC10. The American flag which flies in front of Millswood Middle School along Mills Avenue in Lodi was mistakenly...
LODI, CA
Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa, CA
269
Followers
10
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Colusa County Sun-Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy