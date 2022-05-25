ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

One arrested in suspected DUI turnover crash involving a child

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
 4 days ago

One person was arrested last week after a vehicle overturned during a suspected driving under the influence crash involving a child.

According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, Joseph Edward Page, 65, of Whitefish, Mont., was arrested just before 7 p.m. May 19 after CHP received a call from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office of a suspected DUI turnover crash on Butte Slough Road at River Road, just outside of Colusa.

“Upon arrival, CCSO notified CHP that a juvenile passenger was ejected out of the right side front window of a 2014 Chevrolet pick up as it was traveling on Butte Slough Road,” read the release. “The juvenile passenger was transported for major injuries prior to CHP arrival.”

A DUI investigation was conducted, according to the release, and Page was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. He was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

FOX40

Juvenile shot in Carmichael, police say

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was found dead in the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue after multiple calls came into the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center about a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The first call came in at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, when deputies arrived on scene […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Watt Avenue [Sacramento, CA]

One Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Lynne Way. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m., in the area of Watt Avenue and Lynne Way. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the pedestrian walked into traffic and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Juvenile shot, killed in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A juvenile was killed in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:15 a.m. on the 4400 block of Manzanita Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The apartment is about a mile from the American River College.
KCRA.com

4 dead, 7 injured in Yolo County crash, authorities say

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were killed and seven others were injured after a single-vehicle crash northwest of Woodland on Thursday, the Yolo Emergency Medical Services Agency said. The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. on County Road 14, which is between Interstate 5 and Interstate 505, just west...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman kidnaps son from Child Services in Redding Friday

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department is looking for a woman who abducted her three-year-old child from Children’s Services at 1313 Yuba Street in Redding on Friday. The suspect’s name is Antonia Clayborne, 30, of Anderson. She took her son from Children’s Services during a supervised visitation at...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Stockton police: Suspect fired gun while trying to run from officers

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man they arrested Wednesday night had shot at officers and tried to escape.  On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Robert Legg.  Police said they tried to contact Legg on Wednesday for warrants, but he shot at them. Legg allegedly ran from them and hid in […]
STOCKTON, CA
