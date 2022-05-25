One arrested in suspected DUI turnover crash involving a child

One person was arrested last week after a vehicle overturned during a suspected driving under the influence crash involving a child.

According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, Joseph Edward Page, 65, of Whitefish, Mont., was arrested just before 7 p.m. May 19 after CHP received a call from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office of a suspected DUI turnover crash on Butte Slough Road at River Road, just outside of Colusa.

“Upon arrival, CCSO notified CHP that a juvenile passenger was ejected out of the right side front window of a 2014 Chevrolet pick up as it was traveling on Butte Slough Road,” read the release. “The juvenile passenger was transported for major injuries prior to CHP arrival.”

A DUI investigation was conducted, according to the release, and Page was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. He was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.