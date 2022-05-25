ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County Today

Gibby’s Irish Pub To Host Paws On The Patio

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSWEGO – Gibby’s Irish Pub will host Paws on the Patio, a social gathering to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. This event is free for everyone and...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Nemo

OSWEGO – He’s cute and handsome and we just cannot get enough of that piggie face! Nemo is 1.5 years old, and ready to be your one and only!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Angler lands beautiful lake trout, glimpses rainbow

Jerry Mccarthy of Syracuse landed this beautiful lake trout last week on Skaneateles Lake. Mccarthy was fishing in 25-feet of water, using a Buoyant Minnow HFY by Thomas Lures. The fish weighed about 8 pounds and measured 27 inches. After landing the laker, Mccarthy looked up and caught a glimpse...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#Paws#Pet Food#Food Bank#Food Drink#Oswego#Irs
Syracuse.com

Grandma Brown’s update: Central NY heads into another summer without its favorite baked beans

Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
MEXICO, NY
Syracuse.com

Turkey hunter extends 30-year win streak; boy lands humungous herring

The woods were quiet at first light on May 6 when Ron Bennett of Canastota settled in for what he hoped would be his 30th year in a row of getting a spring gobbler. Then, a distant gobble... Bennett called and got a gobble in response. Another gobble, this one much closer. Bennett gave a few yelps. Once the long-beard spotted Bennett’s hen decoy, he strutted right in. Bennett took him at 25 yards.
CANASTOTA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Street musician bids farewell to Utica

UTICA — With his rainbow-strapped guitar and new saxophone, Rainbow Young greeted everyone outside of the door of The Hub Eatery to say goodbye and rip one last tune during his going away party on Thursday night. Utica’s famous celebrity and street musician said he plans on leaving for...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cottage Lawn Farmer’s Market set to kick off 13-week season

ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society’s Cottage Lawn Farmers’ Market summer season opens on Tuesday, June 7, and lasts every Tuesday, from 2 to 6 p.m., until Aug. 30, on the grounds of the Madison County Historical Society (MCHS), 435 Main St. The 13-week long summer...
ONEIDA, NY
localsyr.com

The origins of Central New York community names

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered why some places are named what they are in Central New York? Maybe you finished watching this video where people (hilariously) failed to pronounce Skaneateles, or maybe you were enjoying a walk around Cazenovia Lake and wondered — where the heck did this name come from? It turns out there’s a rhyme and a reason, and we are here to tell you why!
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse restaurants fail health inspection, one with double-digit violations: May 8-14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 8 to May 14, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspections: the popular Modern Malt on South Clinton Street and the popular Funny Bone Comedy Club & Restaurant in the mall. Both had at least one critical violation, and Modern Malt had 13 violations. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lions Club Donates $500 To Fulton Music Association

Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.
FULTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Flagship store to open Friday in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
FL Radio Group

More Waterloo Celebrate/Commemorate Saturday Photos-Music, Pizza, Softball Champs, and An Olympic Champion.

Music in Lafayette Park, the Patriot Pizza Eating Contest (sponsored by Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant), living history on Oak Island, a police and fire department escort for the high school champion girls softball team, and a visit from a movie actress and an Olympic champion. Waterloo is celebrating it’s history as the Official Birthplace of Memorial Day.
WATERLOO, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Utica Pre-Juneteenth Kickoff Event to be Held at Kemble St. Park

Utica, NY—On June 11th 2022 Motivated Minds along with Hoops & Dreams/ Patrick Johnson will be celebrating their 2nd Pre-Juneteenth Kickoff Event. This event is to bring awareness to the actual Holiday of Juneteenth (June 19th) and to celebrate our youth through their talents, and basketball skills. The organizations...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy