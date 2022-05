OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature is encouraging community partners to request assistance through the County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Funds. “Since the enactment of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Oswego County has been developing implementation strategies that will ensure these funds spur an equitable economic recovery throughout our communities,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “We plan to invest these critical funds to preserve the health and well-being of our residents and the economic vitality of our local communities.”

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO