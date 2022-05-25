My 288,000-Mile BMW M3 Finally Drives Like an M3 Should

This 600 horsepower beast is a unique piece of automotive mastery. We've all heard stories about Ford's impressive race-bred sports car from the early 1970s, made specifically to compete with the sleek sports cars of Italy. You might be expecting us to talk about the Ford GT, but in reality, we are discussing something a bit more obscure. Perhaps you know this car from when Elvis shot a hole through the steering wheel or from researching the incredible merger of two innovative automotive manufacturers. First, however, a reputation was gained; the Ford Pantera is one of the most desirable Ford collector cars. This particular Pantera is a detailed build with custom bodywork, engine modifications, and handling upgrades.
