College? G League? The Evolving Ways to Go Pro | 'Next 25' Hosted by D-Wade

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announced on the I Am Athlete podcast that he has signed with Kanye West's Donda Sports:. "I think it's a helluva opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in, that I wanna do, that my wife wanna do," Donald said (h/t TMZ Sports). "So to be a part of that, and be one of the best first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope. We're excited about it, and we're gonna see where this thing goes."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO