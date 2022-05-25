Report: Colts' Kenny Moore Unhappy With Contract Situation, Sitting Out OTAs

Coming off of his first Pro Bowl season, Indianapolis Colts' cornerback Kenny Moore II wants a new contract.

Just when it seemed like things were going well for the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, a contract situation finally bubbled to the surface Wednesday, throwing the Colts' defense into disarray.

Standout slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, one of the best defensive backs in all of football, is intentionally skipping out on voluntary OTAs at the Colts' Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and is unhappy with his current contract situation, according to IndyStar.com Colts' insider Joel A. Erickson.

Though Moore is in attendance at the facility, he's not participating in workouts.

As Erickson points out, Moore is set to earn $6.75 million in 2022, and $8.245 million in 2023 before then hitting free agency. Currently, Moore is the 26th-highest paid cornerback in the NFL, according to OverTheCap.com.

In fact, new Colts' cornerback Stephon Gilmore is making more than Moore, who has been with the Colts since 2017 and has been an integral part of the defense in recent seasons.

While the workouts are voluntary, it's worth monitoring with Moore as the Colts are installing a new defense under first-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Owner Jim Irsay and General Manager Chris Ballard have spoken highly of Moore, the Colts' 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, throughout his time in Indianapolis, so there's a great chance he's rewarded with a new contract, considering he's far outplayed his current one.

Have thoughts on Kenny Moore II intentionally sitting out OTAs due to his unhappiness with his current contract? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @B yJoshCarney .

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .