Murray, KY

Hollobus Technologies moving into former Briggs & Stratton building in Murray with plans to create 150 jobs

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY, KY — Manufacturing company Hollobus Technologies will locate its headquarters, main manufacturing facility and research and development facility at the former Briggs & Stratton facility in Murray, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday. The $2.25 million investment will create 150 full-time jobs in Murray, the governor's office says....

www.wpsdlocal6.com

MURRAY, KY
14news.com

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded a $750,000 grant through the National Parks Service. The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant will provide funds to assist owners of historic buildings with rehabilitation and revitalization. It also provides money for repairs to buildings damaged by...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Heflin honored after 50 years of coaching tennis

PADUCAH, Ky. - Longtime western Kentucky tennis coach Larry Heflin was recognized for 50 years of coaching tennis on Sunday. Lone Oak and McCracken County players from past and present were in attendance at Larry Heflin Tennis Courts to honor Heflin. The 72-year-old coach began his career at Lone Oak in 1972.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah parks supports Memorial Day cookout, following policy changes

PADUCAH-- In April, we told you about new changes coming to Paducah public parks. This after father and little baseball coach, Tim Topp, took to social media after he said he was kicked off fields at Stuart Nelson Park. The old park rules required reservations for baseball fields. Topp said...
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

Econolodge in Russellville ranked first in the nation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Econolodge hotel of Russellville has been recognized with a 2022 Best of Choice award from Choice Hotels International, Inc. franchisor of the Econolodge brand. The award was presented at the Choice Hotels at their 66th annual convention in Las Vegas on May 3-5. The Best...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Stuart Nelson Park Memorial Day cookout

Paducah parks supports Memorial Day cookout, following policy changes. In April, we told you about new changes coming to Paducah public parks. This after father and little baseball coach, Tim Topp, took to social media after he said he was kicked off fields at Stuart Nelson Park. Now, with the help of city, Topp is hosting a Memorial Day cookout for the community.
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

Russellville leaders celebrate completion of crosswalk on 9th Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A much sought after crosswalk between Russellville High School and Arby’s has now come to fruition, and now serves as a marked path for pedestrians crossing 9th Street. The project has been through numerous administrative hands, including Leon Smith, a former superintendent of the...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale Starbucks workers to unionize

CARBONDALE, IL — Workers at the Starbucks on Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois, are filing to unionize. Friday, the employees there announced their intention to petition to the National Labor Relations Board for union election, making them part of the growing Starbucks Workers United movement. The Carbondale workers are...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Local COVID increases

Some Local 6 counties seeing rise in COVID cases, health department director believes CDC map for McCracken County is incorrect. Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said there may be an error with the CDC numbers. However, he also said the past few weeks have seen a jump in cases.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County baseball delivering on high expectations

PADUCAH, Ky. - For anyone who follows baseball in the First Region, McCracken County baseball's 8th-straight regional championship on Thursday came as no surprise. The Mustangs have won the regional title every year since their first season in 2014, and have continued to build on an impressive streak in the first region.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of holiday traffic delays

Motorists who regularly travel through the U.S. 62 intersection with KY 95/Main Street at Calvert City in Marshall County should be aware of the potential for traffic delays during peak traffic periods. As part of a Highway Safety Improvement Project along U.S. 62 between Calvert City and the Marshall-McCracken County...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale Fire Department improves Insurance Services Office rating

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Fire Department has improved its ISO Rating to the second highest rating possible. The department held an ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating of 4, and now it holds a 2 rating. The new rating will go into effect in September. A fire department’s ISO...
CARBONDALE, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky Business Owner Warns of Fake Money Circulating in the Henderson Area

Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
HENDERSON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Some Local 6 counties seeing rise in COVID cases, health department director believes CDC map for McCracken County is incorrect

PADUCAH — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says McCracken County currently has high COVID-19 community levels. But Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster believes there's an error with the data. Koster declined to be interviewed on camera, but he told us via text message that he...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Truck overturns, spills 45,000 pounds of corn onto roadway

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – The Auburn Fire Department said a truck flipped on Cave Springs Road Friday morning. According to officials, the driver took the SRE corner too fast and flipped the vehicle. The fire department was dispatched to the scene at 8:53 a.m. The driver sustained minor injuries,...
AUBURN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Galloway qualifies for NCAA Championships in triple jump

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Former Marshall County standout Sophie Galloway qualified for her first-ever NCAA Championships on Saturday. The Kentucky freshman set a new PR in the triple jump, jumping 42’9.5”/13.04m in the NCAA East Preliminary Championships to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Galloway was the only true freshman to qualify from the event.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Marshall Co. woman reacts to Texas school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Many parents fear the unimaginable; a shooter entering their children’s schools. It’s something one Heartland county is all too familiar with. The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas brings up horrific memories for folks in Marshall County, Kentucky. ”It’s heartbreaking. I would say I can’t...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

