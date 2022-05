Tom Brady is one of the fiercest competitors in sports history, but his unmatched intensity might be a thing of the past and according to him, we have social media to blame. During a conference call to promote the next installment of The Match, Brady said he never would have partnered with Peyton Manning on the golf course when the all-time great quarterbacks were in the midst of their fierce AFC rivalry. Brady wouldn’t partner with Manning, but he is now pairing up with his NFC rival Aaron Rodgers to face AFC foes Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in The Match. The difference between now and then? Social media.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO