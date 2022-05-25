ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump doubles down on his 'longtime commitment' to speak at an NRA convention after deadly Texas school shooting: 'America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment'

  • Trump re-affirmed his commitment to speak at a National Rifle Association convention in Texas on Friday.
  • It comes after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, TX, and the withdrawal of two other Texas Republicans.
  • He said he would speak at the convention because the country "needs real solutions and real leadership."

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on his commitment to speak at a National Rifle Association Convention in Houston on Friday just one day after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fired at a school in Uvalde, Texas .

"America needs real solutions and real leadership in this moment, not politicians and partisanship," the former president wrote on TRUTH Social, his Twitter-alternative social media network. "That's why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America."

Trump's statement comes as two Texas Republicans — Rep. Dan Crenshaw and Sen. John Cornyn — say they can no longer attend the conference. Crenshaw is currently in Ukraine with fellow Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and won't make it back in time , while Cornyn says he had an "unexpected change in his schedule."

"In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation—we are all in this together!" Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is facing criticism for sticking to his plan to attend and speak at the convention.

"Aren't you slated to headline a speaking gig for the NRA in three days - in Houston, no less?" wrote Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Twitter. "You can do more than pray. Faith without works is dead."

Other high-profile conference attendees include Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

Who is it?••• -
3d ago

As a side note : Rather humorous how the NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION and the Secret Service has BANNED guns inside the NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION CONVENTION ,effectively infringing on your 2a..looks like that goat roping, brush popping, six shooting, yellow rose of Texas conga line lost its luster and former glory 🤔😄😄😄😉🇺🇸✌••• -

Mike Perry
3d ago

Dump will take any opportunity to tell how great he is, and tell how the election was stolen from him.

John Aldridge
2d ago

well trump your not the solution and your a lying grifter so no to your leadership, your a full fail

