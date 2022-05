SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake historian and researcher Rachel Quist got an opportunity to see a piece of Black history that’s not easily accessible to the public. “I walked all over the State Capitol looking for this pictureand I didn’t find it and I was so disheartenedand so I’m thrilled for the opportunity to see it.,” she said.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO