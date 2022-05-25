ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive Apartment Fire Leaves Dozens Of Chicago Residents Displaced

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A massive apartment fire in Chicago's Park Ridge neighborhood has left at least five people injured and dozens of residents displaced.

The fire began at the Bristol Court Condominium complex just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night (May 24), NBC 5 News reported. Firefighters responded to the scene and saw clouds of smoke billowing out of a window from one of the units located on the top floor . The blaze was quickly spreading to the roof of the 36-unit building, emergency crews recalled.

Multiple people were trapped by the flames and the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system , Fire Chief Derek Decker said.

The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (May 25). Four residents were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries . One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Officials have not released details about what started the fire, but a statement from the fire department indicates that it may have been caused accidentally . Local authorities have deemed the building "uninhabitable" leaving dozens of people displaced.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
