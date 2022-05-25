Massive Apartment Fire Leaves Dozens Of Chicago Residents Displaced

Photo: Getty Images

A massive apartment fire in Chicago's Park Ridge neighborhood has left at least five people injured and dozens of residents displaced.

The fire began at the Bristol Court Condominium complex just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night (May 24), NBC 5 News reported. Firefighters responded to the scene and saw clouds of smoke billowing out of a window from one of the units located on the top floor . The blaze was quickly spreading to the roof of the 36-unit building, emergency crews recalled.

Multiple people were trapped by the flames and the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system , Fire Chief Derek Decker said.

The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning (May 25). Four residents were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries . One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released.

Officials have not released details about what started the fire, but a statement from the fire department indicates that it may have been caused accidentally . Local authorities have deemed the building "uninhabitable" leaving dozens of people displaced.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.