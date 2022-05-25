ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Block Party at The US Cafe Saturday May 28th

muskegonchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just over a year ago that we met Kaja Thornton-Hunter through some different channels. She first came on to share Kaja's Flavor Packs during a taping of Soul Filled with Chef LaKisha Harris and learning a little more about her set us into motion on getting to know this...

muskegonchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

The perfect spot for food & a sunset in Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking for excellent food and excellent beach views? Noto’s at the Bilmar is the perfect place to visit in grand haven for both. Noto’s is a family/independent restaurant that has two locations. In addition to their Grand Haven location, they also have the Original Noto’s on 28th Street. They offer event options at both locations, so it’s perfect for whatever kind of gathering you have planned! They join us today as part of Destin8tion West!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Party in the Park Week 1 - Get to Know Rotary of Muskegon

It's going to be a Summer filled with getting back to what we're best at in Muskegon and that is finding a way to help our area non profit organizations out and provide a little fun for the entire community while we're also staying connected with what's going on around town! If it seems like a new idea to you, let me assure you...it's not. It's been going on in Muskegon for a while and Party in the Park comes back in 2022 and yes...it's still going to set the standard for a community gathering with purpose.
MUSKEGON, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for Vikings Burn Camp from Shon Cook and Scherdel Sales and Technology

We are so incredibly fortunate to have a community like we do in Muskegon that understands the needs that have to be met in good times and bad. Of those times that we've had to push a little harder to get more done, some have stepped way up to help and it's in those that we take such pride in sharing stories. We're lucky that we can provide some financial support through sponsors like Attorney Shon Cook and Scherdel Sales and Technology in Muskegon, but their generosity also comes with the chance to inform, and that's what we pride ourselves in most.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Sense Of Community#Food Drink#Restaurants
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Tonight Live May 26th From Burl and Sprig On Demand

Whew! What a night it was to get back out and do a live show again after sitting in a padded room for 2 years trying to be entertaining and informative while managing to worry about a pandemic for self, family and an entire community. Like anyone else we got sacked on a lot of doing what we love and especially hit hard on getting out to be a part of the events and places that all mean so much to everyone around town. We were VERY fortunate to have all of the tools and technology in place for a couple of key things. One, the home studio helped in our messaging around the pandemic. No, it was nothing anyone WANTED to hear, but..not every job is filled with rainbows and unicorns. Sometimes the work requires swallowing a bitter pill. We did. The second moment of "victory" for us? Quite humbly, before the pandemic hit, we had built our company up to the point where all of our equipment and technology used to live stream the fun stuff around town, well....it all got parked at the Public Health Muskegon County Office and came with our word that if needed, 15 minutes notice would have someone there to get County Officials or Medical Professionals on TV and online live. We couldn't entertain, but we had what was needed to inform and we were blessed to fill that role.
MUSKEGON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Donuts are Available Once Again at the Former Hilltop Bakery

It was a sad day for a lot of donut lovers in West Michigan when the Hilltop Bakery in Bailey closed their doors. After being in business for 87 years, the bakery cooked their last batch of donuts and closed their doors on November 21st of 2021. (You can see the original post about the closing below.)
98.7 WFGR

What West Michigan Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day?

There is nothing worse on a holiday weekend than needing an item and all the stores are closed. The website offers.com checked with many major retailers to find out what their hours will be this Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th. We have also checked with some additional stores and added to that list.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend

Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Black bear sighted in City of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that they have received several reports of a black bear sighting in the City of Muskegon. The DNR says that the majority of the bear sightings were in the city limits, west of US-31 and south of the Muskegon River. They also said that they had an earlier report of the bear in a tree east of US-31, which leads them to believe that the bear is heading west.
MUSKEGON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy