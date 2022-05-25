Block Party at The US Cafe Saturday May 28th

Whew! What a night it was to get back out and do a live show again after sitting in a padded room for 2 years trying to be entertaining and informative while managing to worry about a pandemic for self, family and an entire community. Like anyone else we got sacked on a lot of doing what we love and especially hit hard on getting out to be a part of the events and places that all mean so much to everyone around town. We were VERY fortunate to have all of the tools and technology in place for a couple of key things. One, the home studio helped in our messaging around the pandemic. No, it was nothing anyone WANTED to hear, but..not every job is filled with rainbows and unicorns. Sometimes the work requires swallowing a bitter pill. We did. The second moment of "victory" for us? Quite humbly, before the pandemic hit, we had built our company up to the point where all of our equipment and technology used to live stream the fun stuff around town, well....it all got parked at the Public Health Muskegon County Office and came with our word that if needed, 15 minutes notice would have someone there to get County Officials or Medical Professionals on TV and online live. We couldn't entertain, but we had what was needed to inform and we were blessed to fill that role.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO