Owatonna, MN

Austin Packers boys’ golf team 7th at Owatonna Invitational Tuesday

 4 days ago

The Austin Packers boys’ golf team traveled to the Owatonna Country Club Tuesday for a 10-team meet hosted by the Huskies, and it was the Packers finishing with a team total of 362, which was good for 7th place overall. Albert...

Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week named!

Congratulations to this week’s KAUS Overby Orthodontics Prep Athlete of the Week, Bailey Johnson of the Southland Rebels girls’ fastpitch softball team!. Johnson, a senior infielder for the Rebels has been one of many cataylsts offensively for the club this season, and especially in the Section 1A tournament as she was 2 for 3 with a pair of runs scored in a 10-4, opening-round win over Houston, and in a 19-12 win over Rushford-Peterson in the second round, Johnson was a perfect 4 for 4 with two doubles, four RBI’s and two runs scored. Johnson went 1 for 2 with two runs scored in a winner’s bracket semifinal loss to Wabasha/Kellogg Thursday, but she helped the club rebound in the elimination bracket against Rushford-Peterson in a big way by going 2 for 2 with a pair of home runs, three RBI’s and three runs scored in a 10-7 win.
Funeral announcements for 5/27/22

A Celebration of Life will be held for Michele “Micki” (Kaercher) Paul of Brownsdale will be held on Friday, May 27th at 5:00 p.m. at the Lansing Corners Event Center at 27017 U.S. Highway 218, Austin. Funeral services for Beverly Lois Mees, age 85 of Elkton will be...
Members of the public in Mower, Dodge, Freeborn and Steele Counties are wanted to serve on a Local Work Group for the Team 19 area of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Minnesota

Determining priority areas for conservation funding in Mower, Dodge, Freeborn and Steele counties is the focus of a meeting next month that will bring those communities together for the first time. Members of the public in those four counties are wanted to serve on the Local Work Group for the...
