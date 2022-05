Matthew McConaughey has paid his respects to the Texas school shooting victims in his hometown of Uvalde. The 52-year-old actor traveled to the Texas town Friday alongside Rep. Tony Gonzales. Fox News Digital got video of McConaughey riding in the passenger side of a truck, with the congressman behind the wheel. According to the outlet, neither McConaughey nor the congressman who represents the 23rd District of Texas that includes Uvalde answered any questions as they left the Uvalde Civic Center.

