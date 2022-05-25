ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Helps You Get Your White Wardrobe In Time For Summer, Plus Shop The Best Memorial Day Sales

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Converse; Revolve; Boohoo

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day is finally here — and so are the most stylish white summer silhouettes!

The unwritten rule that you can't wear white after Labor Day has seemingly become a laid-back law in the world of modern-day fashion. But, if you find yourself strict when it comes to style, you are in luck — as Memorial Day Weekend means we can officially bring the color white back into our wardrobe!

Let heated up temperatures bring on absolutely fire fashion inspiration. Rock an all-white outfit or step up a colorful 'fit with chic white accessories including purses, hats, shades and jewelry. To make things even better, your favorite brands are having the most amazing Memorial Day Weekend sales you will not want to miss!

SUMMER OF STYLE: OK! CURATES FASHIONABLE 'FITS FOR YOUR NEXT DATE NIGHT — SHOP NOW

Need some angelic fashion for your summer wardrobe? OK! helps you shop all-white styles directly through our site below!

Trendy White Tops

Enhance your summer glow in adorable white tops, and pair them with your favorite go-to denim for a classic staple style!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yVU71_0fq754VR00
Boohoo
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Boohoo's Crossover Knitted Top is on sale retailing for $16 (regularly $40) at us.boohoo.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089ZEQ_0fq754VR00
Revolve
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Superdown's Gene Cross Front Bodysuit retails for $52 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aizvl_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Avanona's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Back Crop Top retails for $19.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Otv6A_0fq754VR00
Skims
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Skims' Boyfriend Crop Tank retails for $36 at skims.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY7tl_0fq754VR00
Edikted
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Edikted's Frankie Asymmetric Drawstring Top is on sale retailing for $32.20 (regularly $46) at edikted.com .

Fashion-Forward White Bottoms

Make a statement in flattering white bottoms for a 'fit that is sure to stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IBFeP_0fq754VR00
Shein
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Shein's Vintage 90s High-Waist Denim Boyfriend Fit Jeans retail for $29 at us.shein.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhzBb_0fq754VR00
Boohoo
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Boohoo's Sustainable Crinkle Wide Leg Beach Trousers are on sale retailing for $22 (regularly $55) at us.boohoo.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWJNw_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

LouKeith's Mini Summer Tennis & Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts are on sale retailing for $24.99 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoS3b_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

AUTOMET's Women's Summer Casual High Waisted Sweat Shorts are on sale retailing for $21.99 (regularly $25.99) at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhIpx_0fq754VR00
Edikted
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Edikted's Engine White Flared Jeans are on sale retailing for $68.60 (regularly $98) at edikted.com .

Chic White Dresses

Get ready for summer by adding stylish white dresses to your shopping cart!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqdGv_0fq754VR00
Halara
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Halara's V Neck Side Pocket 2-Piece Flare Tennis Dress is on sale retailing for $49.95 (regularly $54.95) at thehalara.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhL5U_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

ZAFUL's Sexy Mini Satin Spaghetti Strap Short Dress retails for $18.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6djc_0fq754VR00
Revolve
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Lovers and Friends' Lang Mini Dress retails for $148 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feoxP_0fq754VR00
Princess Polly
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Princess Polly's Tristian Mini Dress retails for $60 at us.princesspolly.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29T0Bs_0fq754VR00
Revolve
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Superdown's Cia Mini Dress retails for $68 at revolve.com .

Stylish White Shoes

Walk on cloud nine in the celebrity favorite, classic white shoe trend!

THE DAILY CHECKOUT: THE FLATTERING SHORTS OUR EDITOR LOVES — SHOP NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyKU0_0fq754VR00
Converse
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas Sneakers retail for $75 at converse.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HMGt_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

CUSHIONAIRE's Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandals with +Comfort retail for $29.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Un4am_0fq754VR00
Lulus
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Madden Girl's Sohoo White Platform Ankle Strap Sandals retail for $54.99 at lulus.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BD5lC_0fq754VR00
Nike
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Nike's Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature Shoes retail for $100 at nike.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InF3K_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

New Balance's Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer Sneakers retail for $79.95 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTdJY_0fq754VR00
DSW
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

JLO Jennifer Lopez's Frina Sandal retails for $59.99 at dsw.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eCXR_0fq754VR00
DSW
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

JLO Jennifer Lopez's Vivin Sandal retails for $59.99 at dsw.com .

All-White Accessories

Complete your wardrobe whites with the perfect angelic accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DN0Ez_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

YIKOEE's Quilted Chain Mini Shoulder Purse retails for $24.99 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGraJ_0fq754VR00
Alo Yoga
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Alo Yoga's Off-Duty Cap retails for $32 at aloyoga.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ToPjB_0fq754VR00
Victoria's Secret
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

PINK's Cat-Eye Sunglasses retail for $15.95 at victoriassecret.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CFAR_0fq754VR00
Amazon
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Salmue's Faux Pearl Jewelry Set retails for $10.96 at amazon.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnnkO_0fq754VR00
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW/SEE IT

Urban Outfitters' Lettuce Edge Crew Sock retails for $12 at urbanoutfitters.com .

