'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Left Her Mom A Note & Gift Before Committing Suicide

@kailiaposey/Instagram

Less than one month after Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey took her own life at 16 years old, her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman , is opening up about the aftermath and the teen's final days.

In an interview with E! News , Gatterman revealed that two weeks after the tragedy, she received a gift in the mail from her daughter: a blanket she wanted to buy after coming across the piece on TikTok.

The matriarch shared that the present came with a touching note from Posey. "Dear Mom, even when I'm not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always," the message read. "Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you."

Gatterman touched on what their family life was like before the TV star's death, nothing that though the TLC alum began seeing a therapist , all "seemed fine" with the high school student, and she had recently gone to prom with a few friends in addition to making it onto the cheer squad.

@kailiaposey/Instagram

On the day of her passing, Posey had texted her mom asking if she could pick up deodorant for her, and shortly after she left the home, Posey did as well, taking off in a car. Her mom didn't provide any more details on the suicide.

7 THINGS I LEARNED FROM JUDGING A TODDLER & TIARAS PAGEANT

"She left a note for me and then one for her best friend," she added. "The note said that she loved me and that she was sorry and that her big brother is her best friend forever."

Gatterman declared that losing a child "is the worst thing a mother can go through," and she had a few words of advice for anyone in a similar situation.

"Parents who have teenagers that have phones, check their phones," she said. "And if you're struggling, talk to your parents. They're not judging you. They're going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need. Don't keep it inside."

@kailiaposey/Instagram

In the wake of the pageant competitor's death, her family launched Kailia's World , a fundraiser for teen suicide prevent and awareness. Gatterman explained that "every sweatshirt that anybody buys, it goes to the fund so that we can get counselors out and help students out that need it."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).