'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Left Her Mom A Note & Gift Before Committing Suicide

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
@kailiaposey/Instagram

Less than one month after Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey took her own life at 16 years old, her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman , is opening up about the aftermath and the teen's final days.

In an interview with E! News , Gatterman revealed that two weeks after the tragedy, she received a gift in the mail from her daughter: a blanket she wanted to buy after coming across the piece on TikTok.

The matriarch shared that the present came with a touching note from Posey. "Dear Mom, even when I'm not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always," the message read. "Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you."

Gatterman touched on what their family life was like before the TV star's death, nothing that though the TLC alum began seeing a therapist , all "seemed fine" with the high school student, and she had recently gone to prom with a few friends in addition to making it onto the cheer squad.

@kailiaposey/Instagram

On the day of her passing, Posey had texted her mom asking if she could pick up deodorant for her, and shortly after she left the home, Posey did as well, taking off in a car. Her mom didn't provide any more details on the suicide.

7 THINGS I LEARNED FROM JUDGING A TODDLER & TIARAS PAGEANT

"She left a note for me and then one for her best friend," she added. "The note said that she loved me and that she was sorry and that her big brother is her best friend forever."

Gatterman declared that losing a child "is the worst thing a mother can go through," and she had a few words of advice for anyone in a similar situation.

"Parents who have teenagers that have phones, check their phones," she said. "And if you're struggling, talk to your parents. They're not judging you. They're going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need. Don't keep it inside."

@kailiaposey/Instagram

In the wake of the pageant competitor's death, her family launched Kailia's World , a fundraiser for teen suicide prevent and awareness. Gatterman explained that "every sweatshirt that anybody buys, it goes to the fund so that we can get counselors out and help students out that need it."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments / 64

Tom#1
4d ago

Someone dies by suicide every 40 seconds. You never know who could be hurting to the point where they see suicide as their only option. Please keep an eye out for people and be willing to listen.

Reply(7)
51
Diana Lynn Linares
4d ago

My son is bipolar and my daughter suffers from anxiety,depression from her two tours in Afganistan.They are in their 30s.Since they were little I told them about suicide the consequences.I told them about God,verses on the Bible, bought them videos of the stories in it. When it was time my words to them were,you can end you life but no one knows what is on the other side,suffering here on earth will never compared on eternal darkness in the hearafter. Once you find out wether there is nothing or something worst than this ,is too late. My son is not a believer.His choice but he told me,( he has attempted suicide then regretted) that while doing the deed he remembers my words and the what if and ask for help.My daughter is a believer and when she is in a "funk" and what to end it ,she also remember my words.Wether you are a believer or not scare your children anyway possible about this ultimate end,wether they are happy,mentally sane or not you never know.Just do it!

Reply(1)
34
ValooksgoodRED
4d ago

sadly it's difficult to get into a locked cellphone and kids keep things from their parents and families all the time and for a reason

Reply(3)
14
