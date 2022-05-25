ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
African Union head to push Russia, Ukraine to unblock grain exports

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

DAKAR, May 25 (Reuters) - Senegal's president and African Union chairman Macky Sall said on Wednesday that when he visits Russia and Ukraine in the coming weeks he will push them to unblock exports of grains and fertilizer to avoid widespread famine. Africa is suffering from disruptions in food...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

May 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday. "We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here....
INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia to allocate about 1 mln tonnes of palm oil for export

JAKARTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia will allocate about 1 million tonnes of palm oil for export, prioritising companies that have been registered for the government's bulk cooking oil programme, a senior trade ministry official said on Friday. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, allowed shipments to restart from...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Indonesia could issue palm oil export permits today -official

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade ministry has received a number of palm oil export permit requests that could be granted within the day, senior ministry official Veri Anggriono said on Monday. Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, allowed exports of the vegetable oil to resume from May...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Italy's Draghi discusses wheat exports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed unblocking wheat exports from Ukraine to tackle the food crisis which is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, of which...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
