Russia 'ready to set up corridor' for Ukrainian food ships - with conditions

 4 days ago

* A solution to food problem requires vast approach - Moscow. * This includes lifting of some sanctions from Russia - Moscow. * Mariupol port is operating normally after demining - Moscow (Updates with comment from Ukrainian foreign minister) May 25 (Reuters) - Russia is ready to provide a...

Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Dmytro Kuleba
Agriculture Online

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

May 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces stepped up their assault on the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk on Saturday after claiming to have captured the nearby rail hub of Lyman, as Kyiv intensified its calls for longer-range weaponry from the West to help it fight back in the Donbas region. FIGHTING...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia aims to issue first palm oil export permits since ban

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia has received its first requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, some of which could be granted on Monday, a senior official said, signaling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays. Though Indonesia, the world's...
INDUSTRY
#United Nations#Food Crisis#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Un#Reuters#Interfax#Russian
Agriculture Online

Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia - TASS

May 30 (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled Ukrainian region of Kherson has begun exporting grain that was harvested last year to Russia, the TASS news agency cited a senior local official as saying on Monday. "We have space to store (the new crop) although we have a lot of grain here....
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Italy's Draghi discusses unblocking ports with Ukraine's Zelenskiy

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, discussed ways to free up exports to tackle the food crisis that is threatening the world's poorest countries, Draghi's office said on Friday. Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports has prevented shipments of grain, a major...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices stable amid weak demand

May 30 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were steady last week amid weak demand from importers, analysts said on Monday, adding that many exporters had already depleted their share of Russia's state grain export quota, which lasts until June 30. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for...
AGRICULTURE
Europe
Industry
International Relations
Russia
Agriculture Online

Ukraine to issue 2022 grain crop forecast in early June

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Monday it would issue its first grain harvest forecast for 2022 in the first days of June. The country has almost completed the 2022 spring grain sowing but the acreage is 22% lower than the 2021 level, the ministry said last week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Record U.S. farm exports amid global turmoil

The United States will export a record $191 billion worth of agricultural products this fiscal year as the world scrambles to replace the corn, wheat, and vegetable oil it would normally get from Russia and Ukraine, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. It would be the second year in a row of record-high farm exports.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean wheat futures rise ahead of holiday

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures rose on Friday, supported by forecasts for rain that could slow the tail end of planting in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat futures also were higher, with traders exiting bearish positions ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 4-5 cents, wheat up 1-3 cents, nearby soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: U.S. markets and most government offices will be closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat futures turned higher ahead of the daily break in trade after trading both sides in early moves. MGEX spring wheat futures rose on worries about planting delays given forecasts for weekend rains in the northern U.S. Plains. * Traders continue to monitor the conflict in Ukraine. Grain futures fell this week after comments by Russian officials that Moscow was willing to allow a sea corridor for Ukrainian food shipments. But traders have been cautious about any immediate breakthrough because Russia also called for lifting sanctions in parallel, something rejected by Ukraine and its Western allies. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 2-3/4 cents at $11.46 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.29 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 14-3/4 cents at $13.07. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn heads higher in range-bound trade as brokers square positions ahead of a three-day U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow U.S. planting pace along with tightening global grain supplies continue to support the market. * CBOT July corn stayed inside of Thursday's trading session in early moves. * CBOT July corn last traded up 4 cents at $7.69 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 1/4 cent to down 5 cents per bushel * Nearby soybean futures trade narrowly mixed ahead of the pause in trade with nearby July fractionally higher, while new-crop November was last down 4-3/4 cents a bushel as traders adjust positions ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend. Worries about a slow pace of U.S. soybean planting underpin prices. * Russia will not remove its ban on exports of sunflower seeds at the end of August, Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine and Russia are the world's largest sunflower oil producers. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 1/4 cent at $17.26-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL

