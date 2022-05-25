ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comcast RISE to award $10,000 grants to 100 qualified small businesses in the Twin Cities

By MSR News Online
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s more help on the horizon for small businesses in the Twin Cities that have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of COVID-19. From June 1 through June 14, eligible minority- and women-owned businesses in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties can apply for $10,000 grants...

spokesman-recorder.com

Comments / 3

tcbmag.com

Four Minnesota Credit Unions Make a Play for Bigger Business Deals

Credit unions have historically been more consumer-oriented organizations. Originally established to serve specific population segments (e.g., teachers, firefighters, etc.), they’ve generally stayed out of the broader realm of commercial lending, although they have written loans for smaller businesses over the years. That may be shifting. Earlier this month, four...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local in-home childcare workers demand frontline worker pay

(ABC 6 News) - After nearly two years, a bill allowing bonus pay for frontline employees who worked during the pandemic was signed into law. However, not everyone is eligible to receive compensation, and those who are not are expressing frustration. People like independent or in-home childcare providers are not...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

From Minnesota? Bet I Can Tell By Your Driving [OPINION]

I have lived in a few other neighboring states, and driven in MANY other states. I have found that there are a few things that are definitely characteristics of the Minnesota driver. Obviously there are bad drivers everywhere, and some of these things happen in other cities and states, but it seems like these things are happening on a regular basis here in our great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Traffic Notice: MnDOT to add emergency grade raise on Hwy 11 near Rainy Lake

On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced they will be adding an emergency grade raise on Hwy 11. Work will begin Saturday morning, May 28 at two locations near Dove Island on Rainy Lake. The work is being conducted to prevent residents and businesses on Dove Island from being cut off from all land-based access and services, according to a release from MnDOT.
TRAFFIC
boreal.org

Video: Emerald ash borer spread across Minnesota continues to accelerate

Emerald Ash Borer. Photo Credit: J. Plunkett/MN Dept. of Agriculture. A growing number of trees in Minnesota are becoming infested with the emerald ash borer, or EAB. The insect has been detected in 35 counties in the state, including just this week in Kandiyohi County, where an emergency quarantine on wood is now underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Photos: Waterfalls, rivers deliver a high water rush in northern Minnesota

After a drought caused low flow to rivers and streams in northern Minnesota last summer, the difference in the area’s water bodies this spring is striking. Some streams in northern Minnesota are at their highest levels in decades. Here are some photos capturing the flow by photographers Derek Montgomery and Kerem Yücel:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: 1st Round Of Storms Weakens, 2nd Round Arrives In Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Monday morning’s round of severe storms wraps up, it’s time to start looking ahead to another bout arriving in the afternoon. Widespread storms hit much of the state in the overnight and early morning hours, leaving thousands without power and dropping several inches of rain. Parts of northern and southwestern Minnesota remain under severe thunderstorm watches. MORE: With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place Flood watches and warnings are also in effect in northern Minnesota, where the morning storms poured 3 to 5 inches of rain in a span of just...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBD, Some THC To Be Allowed In Food, Drinks Sold In Minnesota

Originally published May 24 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A change to Minnesota law means you soon legally can buy food and drinks with CBD and some THC in it. The legislature cleared up some of the confusion surrounding what’s allowed in food and beverages. The bill also tightened restrictions on how much hemp-derived THC is legal. Nothing But Hemp sells everything from CBD tinctures and capsules to Delta 8 gummies. Sellers and buyers have been living in somewhat of a gray area of what’s allowed, especially when it comes to edibles. Steve Brown is the owner of the St. Paul shop. “Right now, we...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open and closed in Minnesota on Memorial Day 2022

Memorial Day services at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial Day weekend may carry some stormy weather, but plenty of events are planned to honor fallen service members and celebrate the harbinger of summer in Minnesota. What's open and closed on Memorial Day. Most grocery store chains...
MINNESOTA STATE

