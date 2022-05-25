ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lax laws allowed Uvalde gunman to legally buy AR rifles after his 18th birthday — days before attack

By Reese Oxner
 4 days ago
State troopers stand outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune.

The gunman in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history bought two AR-style rifles legally just after his 18th birthday — days before his assault on Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

[Students, teachers in Uvalde elementary school shooting were in one classroom, law enforcement says]

He legally purchased two AR platform rifles from a federally licensed gun store on two days: May 17 — just a day after his birthday — and May 20, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said, according to a briefing that state Sen. John Whitmire, chair of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, received from state authorities late Tuesday. The gunman bought 375 rounds of 5.56-caliber ammunition on May 18.

In Texas, you must be at least 18 years old to buy a rifle, and the state does not require a license to openly carry one in public.

The gunman reportedly barricaded himself in a classroom Tuesday afternoon after allegedly shooting and critically wounding his grandmother. He crashed his truck near the school, and once inside, he shot and killed 19 children and two adults and wounded several more.

He brought only one of the rifles with him into the elementary school, one manufactured by the Georgia-based arms manufacturer Daniel Defense, according to the briefing, details of which Whitmire shared with The Texas Tribune. The other was left in the truck he crashed nearby.

Some initial reports stated that the Uvalde Police Department was pursuing the suspect before he crashed and entered the school. However, authorities say that wasn't true, and the first calls the police department received were from someone reporting the crash and seeing a man with a gun exit the vehicle.

According to the briefing, the shooter dropped a backpack with several magazines full of ammunition near the entrance of the school. Authorities counted at least seven of what appeared to be 30-round magazines, but it won't be known whether they were emptied or still contained bullets until the crime scene is processed.

It was reported earlier that the suspect was wearing body armor, but it appears he was wearing a plate carrier vest with no ballistic armor inside, authorities said.

The Texas Rangers were still in the process of attempting to identify victims late Tuesday. Crime scene processing was planned to begin Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers found that the grandmother appeared to work at the elementary school until 2020, with more recent records showing she worked at a local coffee shop. She was still alive as of Tuesday night.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent sustained a grazing gunshot wound but has since been released from the hospital, according to the briefing.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/25/uvalde-shooter-bought-gun-legally/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Uvalde shooting timeline exposes an ugly truth: The police have no legal duty to protect you

In the aftermath of the murder of 19 kids and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, the reports about what, exactly, the cops did that day are conflicting, to say the least. Initial reports claimed the police engaged in a firefight with the shooter before he entered the school, but now reports are that the gunman actually wandered around outside without challenge for 12 whole minutes. The story may very well change again by the time you're reading this, but one detail does seem to be coming into clear view: The shooter had about an hour inside the school with his victims before police finally shot him. Video and testimony show that parents were not only begging cops to do something but that when parents themselves tried to charge in, the cops held them back. At least one parent was handcuffed to keep him from charging into the school. On Friday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed that at least 19 law enforcement officers stood in the hallway outside of the classroom at Robb Elementary for over 45 minutes as the gunman slaughtered students inside.
Grim task at hand after Texas school shooting: planning 19 children's funerals

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Instead, classes are canceled and graduation for the fourth graders is on hold. In the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers, reports CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
"Only in America": Frustrated teachers fume over GOP calls to arm them with guns to stop shootings

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The heads of the two largest U.S. teachers' unions on Thursday roundly rejected renewed calls by Republican politicians—some of them funded by the firearms industry lobby—to arm educators following the massacre of more than 20 children and staff at a Texas elementary school.
AK-toting car burglar has NW Bexar County neighborhood uneasy

Bexar County – Two days after the Uvalde shooting, video of a what appears to be a teenage car burglar with an AK-style rifle has neighbors in a Northwest Bexar County neighborhood feeling uneasy. Security video recorded at about 3:44 a.m. Thursday morning on Shaenfield Court, a small cul-de-sac...
