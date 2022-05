FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters have pulled a person out of a car that crashed into a tree off Interstate 80 in Fairfield on Friday morning. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway, near Air Base Parkway. Scene of the crash. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department) Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up halfway bisected by the tree. Fairfield Fire Department firefighters extricated one person who was trapped in the vehicle. No information on that person’s condition was given.

2 DAYS AGO