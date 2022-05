As summer rolls in, events in Columbus County roll out. With meals, parades, and graduations going on, there is something for everyone to get involved in this week. Honey Hill Baptist Church made their rounds during Peace Officer Memorial Week. They stopped by Whiteville Police Department and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to deliver croissants and handmade signs to show their appreciation for the men and women behind the badge in both the city and the county.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO