ESPN: Buffalo Bills will smash over win total in 2022

By Justin DiLoro
 3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills are tied for the highest over/under win total for the 2022 season. As a Super Bowl favorite, are projected to have another stellar season.

Even though the Bills have eclipsed this total six times in the franchise’s history only once in the past quarter-century, there’s a lot to like about the Bills exceeding this 11.5 mark.

ESPN forecasts a season of at least a dozen wins in 2022:

Buffalo won 11 games last year but should have won even more. The 2022 Bills should win more than 11. This roster is better than in 2021, thanks to the additions made throughout the offseason, most notably Von Miller. The AFC East improved around the Bills and the schedule has tough games in every portion, but this roster should win at least 12 games.

The Bills will go as far as superstar quarterback Josh Allen takes them, and there’s a great deal of optimism that he will continue his dynamic play.

In addition, Buffalo added Rodger Saffold to help shore up the offensive line and drafted running back James Cook to provide a stronger receiver option out of the backfield.

The Bills then took steps to improve their defensive line by adding interior linemen Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips, and DaQuan Jones.

And, of course, their big-ticket signing of Von Miller will hopefully give the Bills the pass rusher they have coveted for years.

Buffalo has had its best run of regular-season play in over 25 years. They are on the verge of another tremendous year, adding the modern legacy of the team.

