Jamestown, PA

Jamestown Man Sentenced In Home Break-In, Vehicle Theft Case

erienewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYVILLE – A City of Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with home break-in and vehicle theft. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday 28-year-old Cody...

www.erienewsnow.com

chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Faces Leandra's Law Charge in Randolph

A Jamestown man is facing an impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-86 in the Town of Randolph on May 20th. Troopers say 32-year-old Jacob Carr exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Police add that two children were inside Carr's vehicle during the incident. He is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court in June on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs. The two children were turned over to a third party.
RANDOLPH, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Cattaraugus Man Charged After Disturbance in Brant Town Court

A disturbance Wednesday evening in Brant Town Court resulted in the arrest of a Cattaraugus man. State Police say 28-year-old Joseph Delio refused to wear a mask, refused to leave, and continued to use vulgarity and act belligerent despite several instructions from troopers and court personnel to stop. The judge ordered Delio to leave the premises, and he was arrested after refusing to do so. Delio allegedly physically resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Delio was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Brant Town Court at a later date.
CATTARAUGUS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Kennedy Woman Charged in Property Dispute Investigation

An investigation into a criminal mischief complaint on May 21st in the Town of Ellington led to the arrest of a Kennedy woman. State Police say when arrangements for a property retrieval fell through, 22-year-old Billie Best allegedly left the complainant's items in an outside location, resulting in the items becoming damaged in the elements. Troopers charged Best with 4th-degree criminal mischief, and she was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Ellington Town Court in June.
KENNEDY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Arrest Crawford County Escaped Inmate

UPDATE: The inmate was taken into custody by City of Farrell Police, Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday. He faces a felony count of escape related to the incident. EARLIER: Pennsylvania State Police are looking for an escaped inmate in Crawford County. Kelley Handy, 21, of Greenville, was granted temporary leave...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Two Jamestown Men in Jail on Burglary Charges

Two Jamestown men are in jail after Police say they broke into a business on Cherry Street early Thursday morning. Jamestown Police said they received a 9-1-1 call just before 4:30 a.m. from Cherry Street business, Gypsy Moon Cake Company, about two people breaking into the store front next door. When officers arrived, the suspects tried to run away down West Second Street, but were caught.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Three People Charged in Derrick Road Robbery

Three people were arrested after a robbery on the 400 block of Derrick Road. Foster Township Police charged Kathlen Marie Sherwood, Nicholas Evans & Trajan Woffard with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and burglary. Sherwood and Woffard were additionally charged with criminal trespass. The charges stem from the...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Bradford Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

City of Bradford Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The victim is a man from Buffalo. His name was not released. The parties involved have been identified, and there is not any threat to the community, according to police chief Michael Ward. Anyone with...
BRADFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Police accuse Adamsville man of indecent assault on underage girls

An Adamsville area man is behind bars, charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville with dozens of indecent assault counts involving two underage girls. State police have charged Nathan L. Yoder, 38, of 2500 Rocky Glen Road, with 29 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault; 29 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault on a person under age 16; six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault; six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault on a person under age 16; and six felony counts of corruption of minors.
ADAMSVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Emporium Man Arrested For Attempting to Steal Helicopter

An Emporium man was arrested yesterday following an attempt to steal a vehicle from the driveway of the Pennsylvania State Police Barracks. PSP Emporium was investigating an attempted theft of a 2018 Ford F250 Supercab from their driveway when 39 year old Michael Roberto returned to the scene and attempted to forcefully gain control of a helicopter under power from the PSP Emporium Landing Zone in the presence of multiple PSP members. Roberto was taken into custody without further incident.
EMPORIUM, PA
YourErie

Multiple cars and pole damaged downtown

At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, some neighbors on East 12th Street received a rude awaking. On Sunday Morning Erie Police responded to the scene where several cars and a telephone pole were hit. Five of the vehicles were parked and three of them had to be towed due to the damage. Penelec was also called […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Dirt Bike from Juvenile, Threatening to Shoot Him

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a juvenile and stole his dirt bike at a convenience store in Rimersburg. According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department on Thursday, May 26, filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Allen Ceffe Griffin III, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Men Charged In Early Morning Break-in Of Jamestown Business

JAMESTOWN – Two men are facing felony charges after allegedly breaking into a store in Downtown Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department received a 911 call from a business neighboring 201 Cherry Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday reporting two men were breaking into the store front next door. The witness...
JAMESTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested trying to steal helicopter from police station

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is behind bars after state police say he tried to steal a truck from their parking lot before trying to hijack a helicopter that just landed in their landing area. State police in Emporium were alerted that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Roberto, tried breaking […]
EMPORIUM, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Convicted Felon Busted With Weapon On Northern Chautauqua County Street

SILVER CREEK – A 49-year-old convicted felon is facing weapons charges after he was arrested walking down a northern Chautauqua County street on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a subject walking down Porter Street with a shotgun in the Village of Silver Creek around 11:30 p.m.
SILVER CREEK, NY
wesb.com

Fatal Bike/Car Accident in Olean

An Olean man was killed as the result of a collision between a car and a bicycle Thursday. The Olean Police Department reported that 45-year-old Jeremy S.S. Koch, was reported deceased after an accident was reported at 7:57 p.m. May 17 at the intersection of South Clinton and East Henley streets. A four-door sedan operated by 31-year-old Shaunna R. Milne, was traveling on East Henley Street when a motorized bicycle operated by Koch reportedly entered the intersection and struck the rear passenger side of the car.
OLEAN, NY
explore venango

Police: Franklin Man Caught Surveillance Footage Stealing Purse

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing charges after police reportedly reviewed surveillance footage of him shoving a purse down his pants. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 32-year-old Kody Allan Wilkins in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Tuesday, May 24:
FRANKLIN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Trio Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Suspected For Sale In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A trio was allegedly busted with drugs suspected to be sold in Jamestown during a traffic stop on the city’s northside. Jamestown Police pulled over a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation on West 6th Street at North Main Street around 1 p.m. last Saturday. Following...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Assaulting Officer, Yells Racial Slurs at Pedestrians in Fountain Park

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after reportedly assaulting an officer and yelling racial slurs at pedestrians in Fountain Park. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 45-year-old Yvonne McCrae, listed as Franklin-transient, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, May 18:
FRANKLIN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville man charged with aggravated DWI after traffic stop

A Mayville man is facing aggravated DWI after a traffic stop on Route 430 in the town of Ellery Thursday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say they pulled over 21-year-old Adam Peterson around 9:30 pm and further investigation found Peterson to be allegedly driving while intoxication. He also had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit. Besides aggravated DWI, Peterson was also charged with DWI, move from lane unsafely and unregistered motor vehicle. Deputies transported Peterson to the Ashville sub-station for processing. He was released with tickets to appear in Ellery Town Court on a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY

