Jamestown Man Sentenced In Home Break-In, Vehicle Theft Case

A disturbance Wednesday evening in Brant Town Court resulted in the arrest of a Cattaraugus man. State Police say 28-year-old Joseph Delio refused to wear a mask, refused to leave, and continued to use vulgarity and act belligerent despite several instructions from troopers and court personnel to stop. The judge ordered Delio to leave the premises, and he was arrested after refusing to do so. Delio allegedly physically resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Delio was charged with 2nd-degree obstruction, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Brant Town Court at a later date.

CATTARAUGUS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO