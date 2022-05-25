Israel Adesanya Says He’s Going To Make Fight With Jared Cannonier Look Easy

American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant) (with Dan Lambert) vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti. Kazarian and Scorpio Sky take to the ring to kick off the match. A quick tag by Kazarian to Sammy, Scorpio tags in Sammy, Kazarian jumps on Sammy and unleashes a flurry of punches before Sammy manages to get up. Ethan gets him with a powerslam. Ethan tags in Scorpio who’s facing off against Kazarian. A big superplex by Kazarian followed by a dropkick from the second rope right to the throat. Sammy throws Scorpio back into the ropes. Tay assists Sammy to land a jumping RKO to Scorpio from the top rope. Kazaria goes for a Russian leg seep and gets Scorpio in a headlock. Scorpio connects with a huge shot to send Kazarian down. Scorpio tags in Paige VanZant while Conti steps in as the opponent. Paige lands a backsuplex followed by a handstand back elbow. Paige with a body shot to Sammy and a tilt-a-whirl DDT on the button. Paige connects with a drop-toll hold on Sammy’s crotch. Paige lands a Michinoku driver onto Tay who fires back with a judo throw and three big boots to Paige in the corner. A face buster by Tay with his knee to Paige. Tay continues brawling with Paige while Sammy does the same with Kazarian. Scorpio lands a jumping cutter. Kazarian goes for a jumping DDT to Scorpio. Kazarian connects with another jumping cutter to Scorpio. Sammy mistakenly superkicks Conti. Kazarian launches Sammy over the top rope. Scorpio lands the TKO onto Kazarian for the pinfall victory.

