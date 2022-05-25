ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya Says He’s Going To Make Fight With Jared Cannonier Look Easy

By Alex Behunin
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This July, Israel Adesanya returns for the second time in 2022 as he headlines his first Internation Fight Week. He takes on No. 2 ranked middleweight Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276. Not much has been said between the two other than a Cannonier interview on...

middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Alex Polizzi Reveals Gruesome X-Ray Photo Of Broken Jaw After KO Loss To Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero knocked Alex Polizzi out at Bellator 280. Polizzi shared actual photos of his broken jaw and foot on social media. Despite suffering a tough knockout loss to Yoel Romero at Bellator 280, Alex Polizzi still made the headlines this weekend. However, “Eazy” became a hot subject of discussion not really because of the fight, but due to the damages, he inflicted in the war against the former UFC star.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Valentina Shevchenko Lifts Lid On Lengthy Layoff Ahead Of UFC 275: ‘I Am Ready Now’

Valentina Shevchenko has explained the reason behind her extended layoff. The UFC women’s flyweight champion is optimistic about challenging the bantamweight champion. Valentina Shevchenko has been one of the most active fighters on the current UFC roster. However, it took her half a year before she finally makes her first octagon appearance this year, having been slated for a title fight against Taila Santos at UFC 275 next month.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Jared Cannonier
Person
Sean Strickland
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Expects Conor McGregor To Fight Michael Chandler Even Though “He Should Fight Nate Diaz”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has put out two names most likely to face Conor McGregor next. Conor McGregor has been out of action since his last outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irish superstar suffered a horrific leg break injury that has had him sidelined for over a year. While McGregor has expressed interest in getting a shot at the welterweight king Kamaru Usman, he may not get it immediately in his comeback.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Jim Miller#Combat#Tko
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Will Help Paulo Costa Make 185 lb: “I Got Charles Scale & Pimblett As Nutritionist”

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa will seemingly receive assistance from Paddy Pimblett to make the 185 lb weight limit. After missing weight in his most recent outing against Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 196, Paulo Costa’s future in the middleweight division was brought under question. Following the weigh-ins, UFC president Dana White stated that the promotion will not allow Costa to compete at 185 lb in the future.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tyson Fury Spotted Working On Grappling With Nick Diaz

Tyson Fury was spotted in a gym working on his grappling abilities with Nick Diaz. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announced his retirement from professional boxing after his final outing against Dillian Whyte but maintains firm on his stance to take on UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou in an exhibition bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Mariusz Pudzianowski Knocks Out Michal Materla With Deadly Uppercut – KSW 70 Results (Highlights)

Five-time “World’s Strongest Man” Mariusz Pudzianowski took on Michal Materla at KSW 70. Returning to action inside the cage for his next outing in MMA, strongman Mariusz Pudzianowski delivered a violent statement to his doubters with a first-round finish of Michal Materla. Serving as the headlining bout on the night, Pudzianowski got the job done within two minutes after coming in over 30 lb heavier than his opponent.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Nate Diaz Spars With TikTok Star Bryce Hall: “He Just Kept Putting Me In Submissions”

UFC welterweight Nate Diaz crossed paths with TikTok sensation Bryce Hall at a gym in California. Social media star Bryce Hall has been training as he looks to make his return to the boxing ring. In his most recent outing against Austin McBroom, Hall was knocked out in the third round by Austin McBroom last summer. As he got done with his training at the gym next door, he was invited by Diaz for a grappling session.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MiddleEasy

Gervonta Davis Sets Up Huge Punch To Knockout Rolando Romero – Results (Highlights)

Round 1: The fight kicks off with Rolando Romero throwing multiple jabs at distance but none land, it seems like he’s measuring his range. Gervonta Davis, cool and composed blitzes in with a right but doesn’t land. Davis goes for the body. Davis is sharp and quick with his movement as he moves in for a body shot and right back. Romero moves forward maintaining distance with his jab. Davis is on the outside dodging the jab. Davis goes in with a couple of right hands but misses. Romero tries again with more jabs but misses as well.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Paige VanZant Wins 6 Person Tag Team Match On AEW Debut – Results (Highlights)

American Top Team (Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant) (with Dan Lambert) vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti. Kazarian and Scorpio Sky take to the ring to kick off the match. A quick tag by Kazarian to Sammy, Scorpio tags in Sammy, Kazarian jumps on Sammy and unleashes a flurry of punches before Sammy manages to get up. Ethan gets him with a powerslam. Ethan tags in Scorpio who’s facing off against Kazarian. A big superplex by Kazarian followed by a dropkick from the second rope right to the throat. Sammy throws Scorpio back into the ropes. Tay assists Sammy to land a jumping RKO to Scorpio from the top rope. Kazaria goes for a Russian leg seep and gets Scorpio in a headlock. Scorpio connects with a huge shot to send Kazarian down. Scorpio tags in Paige VanZant while Conti steps in as the opponent. Paige lands a backsuplex followed by a handstand back elbow. Paige with a body shot to Sammy and a tilt-a-whirl DDT on the button. Paige connects with a drop-toll hold on Sammy’s crotch. Paige lands a Michinoku driver onto Tay who fires back with a judo throw and three big boots to Paige in the corner. A face buster by Tay with his knee to Paige. Tay continues brawling with Paige while Sammy does the same with Kazarian. Scorpio lands a jumping cutter. Kazarian goes for a jumping DDT to Scorpio. Kazarian connects with another jumping cutter to Scorpio. Sammy mistakenly superkicks Conti. Kazarian launches Sammy over the top rope. Scorpio lands the TKO onto Kazarian for the pinfall victory.
WWE
MiddleEasy

Mariusz Pudzianowski Gets Pulled In By Opponent Michal Materla In Staredown For KSW 70 Main Event

Five-time “World’s Strongest Man” Mariusz Pudzianowski faced off against Michal Materla ahead of their upcoming match on Sat. (May 28). This weekend, Pudzianowski marks his return to competition in combat sports at KSW 70 taking place at the Atlas Arena, Łódź. The former multi-time strongman champion will take on Michal Materla, a veteran Polish MMA fighter in the headlining contest for the night.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy