Hansen strikes out 12, Texas beats Cowboys in tourney opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Pete Hansen tied a season-high with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, and No. 5 seed Texas beat fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 4-0 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament.

Hansen (10-1) threw 122 pitches and didn’t allow an extra-base hit. Tristan Stevens earned his second save of the season.

Austin Todd homered in the seventh for a 2-0 lead and Silas Ardoin added his 11th in the ninth for Texas (40-17), which had a program-record 110 homers during the regular season. Trey Faltine went 3 for 4 with an RBI single in the seventh and Ivan Melendez, the Big 12 player of the year with a nation-leading 28 homers, was 0 for 3.

Oklahoma State (36-19) was held scoreless for the first time since its regular-season opener against Vanderbilt on Feb. 18. The Cowboys swept the Longhorns in the regular season.

Both teams are scheduled to play again on Thursday in the double-elimination tournament.

