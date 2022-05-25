ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans coach Lovie Smith says S Jalen Pitre is 'picking up quickly'

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=380WSt_0fq6bMUi00

The Houston Texans needed a game changer on the backend of coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme.

Houston passed a chance when they traded down from No. 13 overall to No. 15 in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft to selection Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green. Sandwiched in between Houston’s possessions was the Baltimore Ravens picking Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who would have been a massive scheme fit for the Texans.

Although the Texans missed out on Hamilton, they still had a shot to add such an impactful defensive back, and they did with the selection of Baylor’s Jalen Pitre with the No. 37 overall pick in Round 2.

After transitioning from college and pre-draft workouts to the NFL two weeks ago during rookie minicamp, Pitre is working alongside the veterans, and Smith can see how well the rookie is adapting to the pro game.

“Jalen, he’s a sponge,” Smith told reporters on May 24 during organized team activities at Houston Methodist Training Center. “He’s picking up quickly.”

Pitre earned other compliments from the 63-year-old coach for his ability to be “bright” and “athletic,” but the former 2005 NFL Coach of the Year acknowledged the 6-0, 197-pound safety still needs considerable work.

“He needs reps,” Smith said. “Offseason work helps those guys so much, and that local flavor is good also.”

The Stafford High School product learned at Baylor under coach Dave Aranda how to stay patient, which is what Pitre is applying throughout his offseason work with his hometown team.

“The biggest thing that I learned was just to be patient with things and just to wait on my turn,” Pitre told reporters on May 13 during rookie minicamp. “Coach Aranda is a very patient individual. That’s something I’ve been trying to work on.”

The more that Pitre is able to quickly pick up on, the better the Texans secondary will be.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Pumps The Brakes On Colin Kaepernick's Return

Colin Kaepernick was given a huge opportunity with the Las Vegas Raiders this past week. The shunned NFL quarterback got to tryout with the Raiders and now, it is believed that he has a real chance of being signed thanks to an impressive showing during the workout. Kaepernick was throwing dimes to receives and he seemed nimble enough to stand in the pocket. Needless to say, Kap has remained in good shape over the last six years.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Hamilton, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fans not happy with the Oklahoma game kickoff time

Nebraska Football learned the kickoff times for seven of its 12 regular-season games earlier in the week. One game-time Husker fans were interested to see was the September 17 match-up in Lincoln against the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the match-up will occur at 11:00 am on FOX, and to say Nebraska fans were less than pleased would be an understatement. Many of the Husker faithful took to social media in the days following their announcement to announce their disappointment. The general sentiment expressed is that in a match-up between two rivals with the history of these two schools, the game should be in prime time. Look below, and we have a sample of some of the tweets showing Nebraska fans expressing their frustration. https://twitter.com/hus1ker/status/1530290684762243078https://twitter.com/cole_neuhalfen/status/1529893996394184704https://twitter.com/HuskerPure/status/1529937274565279781https://twitter.com/theaaronmconner/status/1530031104547242013https://twitter.com/LukeHeisler4/status/1529894657362210818https://twitter.com/Ashontay_taytay/status/1530501623600107521https://twitter.com/AndrewIsErnest/status/1529995830458982401https://twitter.com/PokeVillain/status/1529895447120293925https://twitter.com/MikeHeller402/status/1529907005384708117https://twitter.com/apodzimek87/status/1529897268119482368https://twitter.com/HiebnerMike/status/1529896148319842307https://twitter.com/GrandpaJarhead/status/1529948269828268042Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Dave Aranda
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star EDGE Jayden Wayne narrows list down to 6 schools

The Oregon Ducks should feel good about where they stand when it comes to the recruitment of 5-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, a 6-foot-5 monster from Tacoma, Washington. Wayne has visited Eugene a number of times over the past year or so, and he is currently predicted to land with the Ducks according to On3 Recruiting. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when Wayne included Oregon in his top-6 released on Friday morning, alongside five other blue-blood schools like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Michigan State. Wayne, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 28 player overall, has one of his five official visits scheduled to Eugene on June 24th, where there will be some of the best recruits in the nation at his side. We will see how his recruitment goes after that visit, but Duck fans should feel pretty confident about this one. Film Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 WA DE Rivals 5 6.1 WA DE ESPN 4 85 WA DE On3 Recruiting 4 93 WA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9860 WA DE  Vitals Hometown Tacoma, Washington Projected Position EDGE Height 6-foot-5 Weight 245 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 27, 2019 Has Official Visit to Oregon scheduled for June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Miami Hurricanes Alabama Crimson Tide Georgia Bulldogs Michigan State Spartans LSU Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/153023671908527308811
TACOMA, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National analyst predicts Kentucky to land key 2023 Tar Heels target

The UNC basketball class of 2023 is off to a terrific start as it currently holds two commitments from consensus five-star prospects. The Tar Heels have the No. 1 overall player in the class from both Rivals and 247Sports with 6-foot-9 forward GG Jackson, and also have the commitment from five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher. The looming target that the Tar Heels are extremely active on the recruiting trail with is five-star hybrid wing Matas Buzelis. Buzelis has offers from Kentucky, Duke, and North Carolina among many others and has taken visits to Kentucky, Florida State, and Wake Forest. Not only is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Ravens#American Football#Texas A M#Notre Dame#Baylor#Stafford High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC target Matthew Mayer commits to Illinois

Top transfer target Matthew Mayer has officially made his decision and it’s not good news for the UNC basketball program.  Just hours after Inside Carolina reported that Mayer was set to make his decision within the week, it didn’t take long. Mayer announced via his Instagram that he was transferring to Illinois, ending his recruitment. The news is disappointing for North Carolina, as they have an open spot following Kerwin Walton’s announcement that he’s transferring. Now, UNC will have to find another solution whether that’s the portal or giving their open spot to Puff Johnson in the starting lineup. BREAKING: Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has committed to Illinois, per his IG page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 27, 2022 The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Mayer spent four seasons at Baylor and averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1 assist per game last season. He was also a key piece to Baylor’s title team a few years ago. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

115K+
Followers
159K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy