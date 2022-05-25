ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Sand available at four locations within the county

navarrenewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rainfall and localized flash flooding, particularly of low lying and urban areas, is possible beginning today, Wed., May 25, through the evening of Thurs., May 26 along with a tornado threat through Thursday morning, according to the US National Weather Service in Mobile. There is also a high risk of...

www.navarrenewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Collapsed road in Fairhope closed off until further notice

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A major washout in Fairhope caused a section of one roadway to completely collapse Thursday morning. The road is blocked off until further notice. City officials held an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon, discussing solutions to get the road back open as soon as possible. Officials say this...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Where to fill sandbags in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Severe weather moving across the area Wednesday and Thursday brings threats of flash flooding Wednesday and tornado threats Thursday morning. Officials in Santa Rosa County are offering sand to residents who want to make sandbags ahead of the storms. The Santa Rosa County Public Works Department will have sand […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Styx River Road is flooding again due to heavy rain

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The area north of I-10 along the Styx River is flooding once again due to heavy rain. The last time the Styx River flooded was back in December 2021. At the beginning of 2022 county engineers announced that they were working to completely move the road further north to higher […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Navarre, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
OBA

State park working to clear some of Sargassum grass on beaches

Crews working to clear state accesses as more comes in. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – In an effort to provide a satisfactory Memorial Day weekend for our incoming guests, Gulf State Park is undertaking a cleanup of the Sargassum seaweed in front of beach access locations where beachgoers concentrate. Please be cautious while the equipment is being operated on the beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Urban Areas#Mobile#Hazardous Materials#Flood Insurance
WKRG News 5

Lighting strike causes house fire in Destin

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): Destin Fire Rescue crews have cleared Nautica Way after a lightning strike caused a house fire Thursday morning. The homeowners got out safely along with a small child. Damage to the left exterior and the upstairs were visible from the street. Neighbors looked on as crews removed damaged siding from the house. […]
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

HOME DESTROYED BY FIRE

On 05/26/2022 16:17 hours, the Midway Fire District was dispatched to the 4300 block of Soundside Drive for a residential structure fire. Upon their arrival, there was a well involved fire in the attic. Crews made access to the interior, as Ladder 36 set up to vent the roof. The fire engulfed the 2nd floor attic space and quickly spread to the front of the home.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT 5-28-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
getthecoast.com

Transformer blows during graduation, Deputies come to the rescue

We are looking at more bad weather today (UGH). Hopefully it won’t postpone any graduations tonight. Seasonal road closures near Mid-Bay Bridge in Niceville starting this weekend. White Point Road and Lakeshore Drive will be closed to through traffic on Saturday afternoons beginning May 28, 2022. For the fifth...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
30a-tv.com

Walton County Provides Complimentary Day-Use Admission to State Parks

Summer visitors to Walton County will once again be able to enjoy complimentary day-use admission to Grayton Beach State Park and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park from Memorial Day through Labor Day. The Walton County Tourism Department is paying the cost of entry for day-use visitors to increase available parking for beachgoers during the peak visitation season, as well as raise awareness of the variety of eco-tourism activities South Walton offers. This year marks the eighth year of admission coverage for Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and the sixth for Grayton Beach State Park. “This is an opportunity to help encourage our residents and visitors to explore the natural beauty of our state parks,” says Matt Algarin, director of communications for the Walton County Tourism Department. “With miles of hiking and biking trails, access to our pristine sugar-white sand beaches, and activities for everyone to enjoy, our state parks are true hidden gems within the community.” Complimentary day-use admission is available during normal operating hours, generally 8 a.m. to sunset, and this year’s program will begin on Memorial Day weekend, May 27, and run through Labor Day, Sept. 5. For more information on Topsail Hill Preserve State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/topsail-hill-preserve-state-park. For more information on Grayton Beach State Park visit www.visitsouthwalton.com/listing/grayton-beach-state-park.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

FOOD TRUCK ACCIDENT TODAY SENDS ONE TO HOSPITAL

The Eatery in Gulf Breeze located off Hwy 98 on Woodlawn Way had a propane tank caught on fire due to an employee mistake according to Stephen Aiken owner of The Eatery. One person was life-flighted to a local hospital with burns to their face and arms this morning according to Sarah Whitfield, PIO for SRC.
GULF BREEZE, FL
OBA

ALDOT intersection plans include work in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores

State to fix, update signals, lighting damaged by storms. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Alabama Department of Transportation will let bids on a $3 million to $4 million project on May 27 for traffic signal and roadway lighting improvements on nine roads in the southwest region including three in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy