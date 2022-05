RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KELO.com) — A fatal accident in North Dakota, involving a South Dakota man who left the scene, is under investigation. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was slowing to turn and was rear-ended by a pickup. The operator of the motorcycle and the passenger were thrown and died on scene from their injuries. The driver of the pickup, a man from Veblen, South Dakota, fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended a few hours later by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO