Twitter founder Jack Dorsey leaves board after being accused of ‘backstabbing for helping Elon Musk’ with deal

By Charlotte Edwards
 4 days ago
TWITTER founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has left the company board.

Twitter has confirmed that Dorsey stepped down "at the 2022 meeting of stockholders", which happened earlier today.

Dorsey is apparently stepping down from the Twitter board today

Dorsey's departure comes after he was recently accused of ‘backstabbing’ by Twitter shareholders.

However, stepping down has been the plan since 2021 and is not thought to be to do with any current bad blood.

Dorsey confirmed last year that he would be leaving his role as Twitter CEO after facing calls to step down last year.

This was in November 2021, way before Elon Musk expressed an interest in buying Twitter for $44billion.

An ex-director of Twitter recently accused Dorsey of backstabbing by allowing Musk to start the process of buying Twitter so easily.

Jason Goldman thinks Dorsey was wrong to publicly express views that Twitter would work better as a private company.

He thinks this unfairly worked to Musk's advantage.

Goldman told Bloomberg: "That to me is just a clear backstabbing of the board by the founder when they had a deal in hand to come to a standstill."

This isn't the first time Dorsey has faced Twitter controversy.

The billionaire previously faced calls from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp to leave his role.

The hedge fund argued that Dorsey wasn't paying enough attention to Twitter and was focusing more on his other Square Inc digital payment company.

Twitter's shareholders have their 2022 virtual annual general meeting today at 1pm ET.

