New York City, NY

Fleet Week NYC: What is the meaning of Fleet Week?

By Jennifer Roback
 4 days ago

FLEET Week has officially returned following a brief pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Typically, the event is held annually to honor those serving in the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard.

Fleet Week returned in 2022 following a Covid-19 pause Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is the meaning of Fleet Week?

New York City Fleet Work was first introduced in 1984 and is a time where Americans can not only celebrate those serving but also learn more about what they do.

The event was previously canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're thrilled to return to New York and showcase how the Navy, Marine Coprs, and Coast Guard provide our nation and NATO partners an advantage at sea," said Rear Adm. Charles "Chip" Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, according to Military News.

"New York has always been an incredible host. We can't wait for our brave women and men to get an opportunity to experience all the city offers and for New Yorkers to get a glimpse of what we do every day."

When is NYC Fleet Week 2022?

Fleet Week kicked off on May 25, 2022, with a parade of ships on the Hudson River.

The event will last through May 31, 2022, and include several events throughout the week.

"It's a chance for people to kind of get to know service members and appreciate the sacrifice that they make for us every day," said Sheila Lennon, executive director of New York and Connecticut USO, according to CBS News.

Some of the most popular events include ship tours, a freedom run, concerts, military demonstrations, and air shows.

At the end of the event, many will be able to see the ships depart from the harbor.

NYC Fleet Week is May 25-31 Credit: Reuters

Are there other Fleet Week celebrations?

While Fleet Week in NYC might be happening in May, other Fleet Week events will bring sailors to different locations around the United States.

Happening at the same time as the 2022 NYC event is also Fleet Week in Los Angeles.

Later this year, there will also be a Fleet Week event in San Francisco from October 7-9.

