I’m a savings expert – my three tips to save you money at the pump this Memorial Day

GAS prices are continuing to reach record highs.

But that’s not stopping Americans from venturing out for Memorial Day.

California is among the states with the highest average gas prices, AAA reports Credit: Getty

The national average for regular-grade gas is $4.59, reports AAA.

Last year’s national average was $3.036 per gallon for regular-grade, notes AAA.

Memorial Day is one of America’s busiest travel days.

Fox reports that Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gasbuddy, Patrick De Haan, said “It’s going to be the highest Memorial Day in terms of gas prices that we’ve ever seen in fact, blowing out the previous record, which was $3.66 a gallon in 2014,”

De Haan stated that 58% of Americans would travel during the holiday despite these record-high fuel costs.

The pain at the pump is even worse for some, with drivers in 22 states experiencing prices above the national average, AAA reports.

“The numbers are kind of surprising given the fact that gas prices are at record highs. To see more Americans hitting the road this summer compared to last year, I think, is a testament to the strength of the economy, the fact that basically everything has been reopened, and consumers still want to get out,” De Haan said.

Practice these gas savings tips below to save fuel along the way to your Memorial Day weekend destination.

Shopping at warehouse club stores and grocery stores with fuel reward programs is an easy way to save money when filling up.

Costco, BJ’s, and Sam’s Club are examples of warehouse club stores where you can access less expensive gas.

Drivers without a warehouse club store membership can utilize the Upside app to find cashback opportunities for gas in their region.

Don’t forget that advertised gas prices apply to cash-paying customers.

Certain days of the week hold more expensive gas prices than others.

Wednesdays and Thursdays are when gas is most expensive.

Your driving style significantly impacts how much gas you end up burning Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Gas is the least expensive on Mondays and Fridays.

Your driving style matters when you’re trying to save fuel.

Accelerate and brake gradually to ensure you don’t burn excessive amounts of gas.

Drive Different reports that each instance of aggressive braking or acceleration increases fuel consumption by as much as a half-gallon of fuel, according to data from the Accident Research Centre at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

You’ll want to brush up on your vehicle’s routine maintenance before traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

Postponing manufacturer-recommend maintenance intervals for too long will lower fuel economy and cause expensive future repairs.

Your car might feature an Eco mode if manufactured in recent years.

Eco mode dials back performance specs within a car to foster better fuel efficiency.

Drivers without Eco mode can use their vehicle’s air recirculation button.

This button recirculates cool air conditioning inside of the car’s cabin.

Turn off your vehicle’s air recirculation feature, and your car will spend more gas continuously cooling hot air from the outside.

All cars either have an air recirculation button or an automatic climate control system.

Pack light.

Cargo weight and open-window driving increase your car’s drag coefficient.

The higher your vehicle’s drag coefficient, the more gas your car will use.

