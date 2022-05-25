TJ MAXX shoppers are devoted to the bargain department store - so much so that they're known as "Maxxinistas."

Many are wondering if they will be able to enjoy the store's sales on Memorial Day.

Devoted fans of TJ Maxx are known as Maxxinistas Credit: Getty

TJ Maxx opening times: Is it open on Memorial Day 2022?

TJ Maxx is open on Memorial Day 2022, which lands on Monday, May 30.

The stores will operate during regular hours - 9.30am through 9.30pm local time.

Stores and hours may vary based on location due to pandemic protocols, so check in with your local store before the holiday if you are unsure about possible closures.

What days is TJ Maxx closed?

While TJ Maxx is typically open each year on Memorial Day, there are some holidays where they are closed.

The store closes on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

They also typically operate with extended hours on Black Friday.

For most other holidays - including the Fourth of July and New Year's Day - TJ Maxx continues to run under regular business hours.

What is TJ Maxx?

An American department store with more than 1,000 locations throughout the country, TJ Maxx sells clothes, toys, giftware, and home goods.

Initially founded in Massachusetts in 1976, TJ Maxx is also found in the United Kingdom as TK Maxx.

TK Maxx stores can be found in Germany, Poland, and The Netherlands, as well.

The department store is known as TK Maxx in Europe and the UK Credit: Getty - Contributor

As an off-price department store, TJ Maxx became more popular as the economy began to suffer and at one point displaced Macy's in sales.

TJ Maxx (and TK Maxx in Europe and the UK) is the flagship store of TJX Industries.

Other stores - which are also considered "off-price" department stores - owned by TJX Industries include Marshalls, HomeGoods (HomeSense in the UK), Sierra, and Winners.

