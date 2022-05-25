ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

30+ Places For Your Family to Cool Off, Swim and Splash Around in Columbia, SC

By Kayla Simmons
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a place to splash, swim, or cool-off in Columbia, SC? Beat the heat this summer in “famously hot” Columbia, SC! With temperatures quickly approaching the mid-90’s and only getting hotter, it’s almost impossible to not be around water for much longer. Whether you’re looking for splash pads, public pools,...

News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigating two deaths along Millwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating two deaths along a short stretch of Millwood Avenue that were first uncovered on Sunday. A spokesperson for Columbia Police said that two bodies were reported to Columbia Police before noon in roughly the 2500 block of Millwood Avenue but, at this time, it's unclear how the two people died.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WLTX.com

Grocery store scratch-off pick leaves Columbia man with some extra cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lottery officials say a Columbia man's trip to the grocery store ended with a big win - and a special moment he got to share with his daughter. The man told officials he was on the phone with his daughter as he scratched off the Electric Cash ticket he had bought from the Food Lion on Garners Ferry Road. He had to take a moment when he realized that it was worth thousands. He told her to hold on and then sent her a picture.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
WAVY News 10

Arrested teen sneaks loaded gun in SC holding facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A 13-year-old arrested for having a loaded gun at a South Carolina mall with his mom sneaked a second loaded weapon into the facility where he was taken. We previously reported that 40-year-old La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes and her son were arrested for presenting a gun at Columbiana Centre Mall. The Columbia Police […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, two injured in Richland Co. hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol a fatal collision happened on Friday, May 27 around 11:20 p.m. The accident happened on Percival Road near Melton Drive involving three vehicles. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, two motorcycles were traveling west on Percival Road when a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
5 Top Nail Salons for a Manicure in Greenville, SC

Are you looking for a place to get your nails done in Greenville? Our readers have provided us with all their favorite Greenville nail salons. Look through the list and find the perfect place to get your hands pampered. If there is a way to get in some quick R&R...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Lake Edisto Park is now open to the public

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind. There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WTVC

7-year-old student caught with gun in backpack at SC elementary school

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A gun was found in a 7-year-old student's backpack at an elementary school in Columbia, South Carolina, the Richland County Sheriff's Department reported. Officials say a child at Sandlapper Elementary School notified an administrator that they believed a student had a gun. Administrators searched the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tips to save on gas while traveling for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– GasBuddy has some tips to help you save some change while celebrating the unofficial start of summer. Experts recommend avoiding gas stations directly off major highways and say you should use apps to help find the cheapest gas near you. Also, take advantage of discounts by paying in cash or joining a loyalty program. Finally, keep up with your car’s maintenance.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter teen home safe

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen. Paige Boone, 14, was last seen Thursday night leaving her home on Scotts Branch Road in Rembert. Deputies say she was seen getting into a black GMC Terrain. Paige...
REMBERT, SC
counton2.com

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shares a grizzly bear update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has provided an update on the facility’s grizzly bears following the loss of their beloved Sundance in early May. Earlier this May, the zoo shared the passing of its beloved grizzly bear, Sundance, who died of natural causes. Sundance left...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teenager missing in Sumter, last seen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Arlonna Rebecca Smith, 17 was reported missing from her home Thursday. Family members and police are concerned for the safety of Smith, and say she was last seen at her Carolina Avenue home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Smith is described by police as 5 feet 6...
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car carrying 6 flips on I-95, 1 killed

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 that happened Saturday morning. One passenger is dead and another is injured following a single-car collision at 4:49 a.m. Saturday. According to SC Highway Patrol, a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on I-95 when it veered off the road and hit an […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
CHARLESTON, SC

