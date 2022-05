First hour: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the state budget and other recent news. Second hour: Discussing when and how sex education should be taught in elementary school. We continue our conversations with local state lawmakers about the state budget and other news. This hour, we sit down with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford to discuss criminal justice reforms, public safety, child care funding, health care, taxes, recent mass shootings, and more. Our guest:

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO