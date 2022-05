Atlas survived a fightback from Pachuca on Sunday night to clinch a second consecutive Liga MX title and third overall in their history. Heading into Pachuca's Estadio Hidalgo with a 2-0 aggregate lead after Thursday's first leg, Atlas quickly suffered a setback after allowing a goal in the eighth minute. With Pachuca's Romario Ibarra cleverly nutmegging defender Anderson Santamaria and then finding the back of the net, the aggregate scoreline narrowed to 2-1 early in the first half.

