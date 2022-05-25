Arlys Deanne Erickson

May 29th, 2022 BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on June 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on June 9th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Anthony T Johnson & Melinda Johnson 221 Kusilek St River Falls, WI 54022 Project Location: 24176 Woodland Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.0120.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 138 Range 041; 08-138-041 PT GOVT LOT 2: COMM MOST WLY COR LOT 28 WOODLAND BCH TH NELY AL RD 201.98’ TO NELY COR LOT 30, NLY 33.15’, SWLY 100’ TO POB; SWLY AL RD 210.36’, N 139’ TO MUNSON LK, ELY 194’ AL LK, SLY 70.75’ TO POB REF 19.0120.001 IN 2012; Lake View Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a dwelling to be located at fifty (50) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a bunk house with a sidewalk, with the sidewalk being located at fifty (50) feet from the OHW. 3.) Request a variance to construct a detached garage to be located at fifty-three (53) feet from the OHW, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake all due to setback issues. 2. APPLICANT: Charles A Stowman & Amber G Stowman 4234 58th St S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 11276 S Lake Eunice Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 17.1077.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 26 Township 138 Range 042; SANDY BEACH PARK 1ST LOT 9 & NE1/2 OF LOT 8; Lake Eunice Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to replace a deck to be located at forty-one (41) feet from the ordinary high water mark (OHW); deviating from the required setback of seventy-five (75) feet on a General Development Lake due to setback issues. 3. APPLICANT: Stephen C Evans & Anna K Milner 72935 Carriage Trl Palm Desert, CA 92260 Project Location: 19878 Co Rd 131 Detroit Lakes, MN 5650l Tax ID number: 08.0951.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 15 Township 139 Range 041; FLOYD LAKE BEACH LOTS 52 & 53; Detroit Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located thirty (30) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW), deviating from the required setback of seventy-five (75) feet on a General Development Lake due to setback issues. 2.) Request a variance to be at twenty-seven (27) percent lot coverage, deviating from the allowable coverage of twenty-five (25) percent on an agricultural zoned lot in the shoreland due to lot size. 4. APPLICANT: Nathan Novacek ET AL 3539 44th Ave S Fargo, ND 58104 Project Location: 33263 N Cotton Lake Rd Rochert, MN 56578 Tax ID Number: 16.0290.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 35 Township 140 Range 040; AUDREY BEACH 140 40 LOT 8 & E 25’ OF LOT 9; Tax ID Number: 16.0289.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 35 Township 140 Range 040; AUDREY BEACH 140 40 LOT 7; Holmesville Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a fifty (50) foot by thirty (30) foot garage to be located forty-five (45) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a ten (10) foot by thirty (30) foot deck to be located thirty-five (35) feet from the OHW. 3.) Request a variance to construct a sixteen (16) foot by sixteen (16) foot deck to be located forty-two (42) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a Recreational Development Lake due to lot size, setback issues, and location of a new septic system. 5. APPLICANT: Paul S Hasson 12603 S Abbey Lake Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 12603 S Abbey Lake Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0718.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 23 Township 138 Range 041; ABBEY LAKE ESTATES Lot 056 Block 001 LOTS 54-57. PT VAC RD NW OF LN: COMM ELY COR LOT 54, NW 39.89’ TO POB; NE 66’ AND TERM (PARCEL A, .25AC). APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located seventy (70) feet from the ordinary high-water mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct an addition to a non-conforming structure to be located at one-hundred and twenty-five (125) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one-hundred and fifty (150) feet on a Natural Environment Lake due to setback issues. 6. APPLICANT: Victoria S Williams 23027 Roosevelt Beach Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 23027 Roosevelt Beach Ln Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 19.0582.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 30 Township 138 Range 041; LOT 3 LESS .60 AC IN SE COR. Tax ID number: 19.0600.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 31 Township 138 Range 041; LOT 1. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to create twelve (12) riparian lots and one (1) non-riparian lot with some of the pre-existing taxed dwellings being non-conforming in lot area and/or width. 7. APPLICANT: Rhonda Vareberg 19529 330th Ave Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 33130 SE Perch Lake Rd Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID number: 10.0674.001 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 23 Township 139 Range 040; Golden Fawn Estates Lot 6. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling, attached garage, and a deck/patio to be located 130’ from the ordinary high water mark and 15’ from the top of a bluff on a natural environment lake due to topographical issues. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (May 28, 2022) 68717.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO