Youth Violence Strike Force Make Arrest of Male on Drug and Firearm Charges Following a Traffic Stop
4 days ago
At about 4:52 PM on May 24, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of John Rosa, 28, of Dorchester, for firearm and drug-related charges in the area of East Newton and Washington Street. Officers were on directed patrol...
At about 8:50 P.M. on May 28, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest of Anthony Cordova, 21, of Boston, in the vicinity of 650 Dudley Street St, Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area...
At about 8:45 pm on May 28, 2022, Officers assigned to District B2 made an onsite firearm arrest of Rolando Molina, 20, of Mattapan, in the area of 909 Albany Street. Officers were on directed patrol in the area due to a call for a person with a gun. The officers were provided with a description of a male wearing all black and was observed with a firearm. Officers drove onto Albany Street and turned left onto Webber Street when they observed a male matching the provided description and wearing a fanny-style backpack. Upon seeing the Officers cruiser, Molina reversed the direction he was walking while continuously looking back at the police vehicle. Officers observed Molina enter an open garage door, and when they were eventually able to stop him, they observed that he was no longer in possession of the bag.
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. May 17, 4:39 p.m.: At about 2:45 a.m., an officer patrolling near Casey Park spotted a door propped open at the office building in the former Parker School. The officer waited for more officers to arrive, and they checked the building but could not locate anyone. At 6:43 a.m., a 911 call came from the building, but the caller was a bit incoherent and said “all was OK,” and then hung up. Police went to the building, but once again found no one inside. The occupants of the building were contacted by Police, and they came down and noticed a router was missing, as well as personal items from a desk. The next day, officers returned at about 7:15 p.m. to get access to a security video. Another employee said a person had been seen trying to enter the building around 7 p.m. The person was confronted, but could not be identified. A description of the woman was given to officers. A person fitting that description was found in the Municipal Parking Lot behind CVS in Watertown Square. The employee positively identified the woman as the person who had tried to get into the building. The woman admitted to breaking into the building. Police arrested Rosemary Taverna, 44, of Watertown, on charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, and larceny from a building.
At about 4:56 PM on Friday May 27, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) recovered a loaded firearm while arresting Wilfredo Suarez, 20, of Waltham, MA, in the area of Ames Street and Ames Way in Dorchester. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant sought out of Dorchester District Court on charges of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Assault and Battery and Unarmed Robbery stemming from an incident that occurred on May 15, 2022, at the Haitian Unity Day Parade. Armed with this knowledge, the officers located and stopped the suspect, placing him in custody without incident. Once the suspect was secured, officers recovered a loaded 9mm Taurus G2S handgun with a defaced serial number from the waistband area of his pants.
MALDEN, Mass. — Transit Police are searching for a man who slashed numerous bicycle tires at the MBTA’s Malden Center Station. According to police, an unknown male was seen damaging multiple bikes on Wednesday, May 25 around 3 p.m. Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify...
At about 7:55 PM, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, officers assigned to District D-14 (Brighton), responded to a call for a person with a gun sitting in a motor vehicle in the area of 219 Cambridge Street in Brighton (Shell Gas Station). Officers were made aware that drugs and guns...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three juveniles who allegedly assaulted and attempted to rob two men at the MBTA’s Shawmut Station on May 23 have been arrested, the MBTA Transit Police announced in a statement. The three suspects were allegedly part of a larger group that demanded money from the two...
A man from southeastern Massachusetts has been arrested after allegedly making a disturbing threat. According to Barnstable Police, on Saturday, both the Barnstable Police Department and Yarmouth Police Department received multiple reports of a Facebook posting by 29-year-old Justin Moreira of Hyannis threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location.
Several Massachusetts Police Departments are warning the public, especially women, of a scam that could result in serious consequences. Over the past week, there have been reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor or a ride.
Three more boys were arrested Friday in connection with the beating and attempted robbery of two men at an MBTA station in Boston earlier this week, authorities said. The attack was reported around 11:50 a.m. Monday at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. The two men, ages 69 and 47, were approached by several boys at the Blue Bike racks. The juveniles are accused of demanding money from the alleged victims while wielding a knife, according to a statement from MBTA Transit Police.
BOSTON — Four juveniles have been detained in connected with a violent attack and robbery outside an MBTA station earlier this week. Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told NewsCenter 5 that two men, ages 69 and 47, said they were surrounded by a group of teenagers while they were at the bicycle rack that is just outside Shawmut Station.
At about 5:45 PM on Wednesday May 25, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of Bodwell Street and Columbia Road in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for an equipment violation and were speaking with the operator, Raul Acosta, 22, of New Bedford, MA, when their attention was drawn to the rear seat passenger, later identified as Jesse Miller, 24, of Loganville, GA. The passenger appeared as though he was looking for a means to exit the vehicle, rapidly looking at the doors and windows of the vehicle, while adjusting a small bag which was hanging across his chest. When the officers removed the passenger as part of their investigation, they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield handgun with an obliterated serial number from inside the front area of his pants after a brief struggle. The officers then removed the operator and placed him in custody without incident after recovering a second firearm, a 9mm Glock 19 Gen 4 handgun with a high capacity feeding device, from inside the vehicle.
At about 8:58 AM on Thursday May 26, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Drug Control Units from District C-6 (South Boston) and District B-2 (Roxbury) executed multiple search warrants at a residence in Dorchester. These warrants were applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing drug investigation. As a result, officers arrested the primary target of their investigation, Jelihun Tejeda-Feliz, 35, of Dorchester, while recovering approximately 63 grams of fentanyl, 33 grams of crack cocaine along with $2,486.00 in U.S. Currency along with other evidence.
BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.
LYNN, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lynn overnight that left one person dead. Lynn Police responded to the area of Western Avenue shortly before Midnight. They located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Investigators believe...
At about 12:10 PM on Friday May 27, 2022, members of the BPD Fugitive Unit, BPD Homicide Unit, and U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Michael Lewis, 61, of South Boston, in the area of D Street and Orton Marotta Way in South Boston. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on a Suffolk Superior Court Warrant for Murder in connection to the death of Brian Watson, 23, of South Boston.
WORCESTER - Officers pursuing an off-road vehicle led to the arrest of a Worcester man on gun and drug charges on Wednesday, May 25. Officers with the Neighborhood Response Team conducting off-road vehicle enforcement and began to follow an ATV at around 3:40 PM on Summer Street. Officers lost sight of the ATV and started a canvass of the area.
“After an investigation, on May 9th 2022 Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team officers seized a large number of stolen dirt bikes and off road vehicles from a common basement of a Shamrock St residence. 32-year-old Laqwon Brooks, of Shamrock St, Worcester was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property over $1200, Use...
