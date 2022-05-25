Todd Boehly's Plan for Thomas Tuchel Revealed Once Chelsea Takeover Completed

Todd Boehly has set out his plan for head coach Thomas Tuchel once he completes the £4.25 billion takeover of Chelsea.

An announcement is imminent after both the Premier League UK Government gave the club the green light to proceed with the sale, which saw the Blues be issued with the first of two required licences.

Work needs to be done as soon as possible regarding the playing squad, with Tuchel already calling on Boehly and co to act quickly and decisively this summer as they play catch up to their rivals.

"We want to stay in the race and Liverpool and Man City do everything to make their squads bigger and they set the standard so high," said the Blues boss . "This is the challenge in which we compete.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want."

Boehly is expected to heavily invest and back the German with a £200 million transfer budget being granted as they make an eight-man shortlist of potential recruits this summer.

Tuchel's task will be to get Chelsea back on top domestically, to win their first Premier League title since 2017. But in order to do that, they need to leapfrog Manchester City and Liverpool. That is not an easy task.

Boehly will make Tuchel's job easier for him. The Telegraph report that they believe he is one of the 'very best' head coaches in the world and want him to put all of his energy and focus on the football, rather than off the field club politics.

Tuchel has been a credit to himself and Chelsea in recent months over the way he has handled all of the ongoings surrounding the club. If he puts his mind to something, he will succeed. He's already done so at Stamford Bridge with three trophies, and the next is no doubt just around the corner.

